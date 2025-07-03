Robbins LLP Urges HIMS Stockholders With Large Losses To Contact The Firm For Information About The Class Action Pending Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Deceptively Promoted and Sold Illegitimate Versions of Wegovy®

According to the complaint, on April 29, 2025, Hims announced a long-term collaboration with Novo Nordisk, starting with the immediate sale of“a bundled offering of Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved Wegovy® on the Hims & Hers platform.” However, on June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk issued a press release announcing that it was terminating its partnership with Hims,“based on Hims & Hers deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk.” On this news, the Company's share price fell $22.24, or 34.6%, to close at $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Hims was engaged in the“deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk;” and (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company's collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file a motion for lead plaintiff by August 25, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

