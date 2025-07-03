Five Dead And 12 Wounded In Donetsk Region Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Facebook .

In Pokrovsk, Russian troops killed two men born in 1977 and 1978 and wounded two women.

In Bilytske, a 54-year-old and a 69-year-old man were killed, a woman was wounded, and four two-story buildings and three garages were damaged.

Another person was wounded in Myrnohrad. The enemy targeted a civilian on a motorcycle with an FPV drone.

In Mykolaivka, one person was wounded, four high-rise buildings and a coffee shop were damaged.

The Russians attacked Illinivka with an FPV drone, killing a man who was celebrating his 47th birthday today, injuring five people, and damaging a house.

In Kostiantynivka, two people were wounded, five high-rise buildings, two administrative buildings, a shop, a transport stop, and a power line were damaged.

Two dead, 21 injured inafter Russian attack

“The Russians continue to deliberately hunt down civilians. Don't make yourself their target! Evacuate in a timely manner,” Filashkin urged.

As reported by Ukrinform, 11 more civilians were evacuated from the Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk Oblast.