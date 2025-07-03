S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Proudly Selects Ms. Gita Bolt As Chief Legal Officer

Gita Bolt, SCDC's Chief Legal Officer

S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Appoints Gita Bolt as Chief Legal Officer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the selection of Ms. Gita Bolt as its new Chief Legal Officer (CLO), effective June 30, 2025.Ms. Bolt will report directly to Mr. Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder, Chief Visionary Officer, and Chairman of the Board.In her new role, Ms. Bolt will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, providing strategic business leadership and legal counsel across all areas of SCDC's operations and governance. Her responsibilities will include guiding the organization through complex regulatory frameworks, ensuring risk management and compliance, and supporting critical decision-making in pursuit of executing SCDC's mission and vision.“Ms. Bolt brings a wealth of experience in law and governance to SCDC, and we are honored to have her join our distinguished team of C-Level executives,” said Mr. Abdur-Raheem.“She is highly recognized in the legal community as a professional with the highest ethical standards and has a demonstrated history of success with some of the top institutions in the city of Houston.”Ms. Bolt's distinguished legal career spans over two decades, with a specialization as in-house counsel. Among other prestigious positions, she has served as General Counsel for Texas Southern University, Vice President and General Counsel for the Houston Housing Authority, and most recently Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for the University of St. Thomas.A native Houstonian, Ms. Bolt attended Howard University, where she was a scholarship track & field athlete and was named an Academic All-American. She earned her Juris Doctorate from Tulane University School of Law, along with a Sports Law Certification.Ms. Bolt mentioned:“I'm honored to be part of a team that's not only revitalizing communities but doing so with a bold vision-bringing luxury living within reach for hardworking, middle-income families by transforming the multi-family housing landscape.”Ms. Bolt's appointment reflects SCDC's ongoing investment in building a world-class leadership team with the expertise necessary to scale socially responsible growth across the nation.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit

