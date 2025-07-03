Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Attorneys Earn Coveted Spots On 2025 Florida Super Lawyers List
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been named to the prestigious 2025 Florida Super Lawyers list-an annual ranking that highlights exceptional attorneys across the state based on peer nominations and professional achievements.
Among this year's honorees, partners Fred Cunningham and Sean C. Domnick have once again earned distinction among the Top 100 Super Lawyers in both Florida and Miami , an honor reserved for lawyers who receive the highest point totals in the Super Lawyers selection process.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the respect of our peers," said Fred Cunningham. "Our practice is built on collaboration and the trust of co-counsel, so to be honored in this way reinforces what our firm values most."
The full list of RDCY honorees includes:
Fred A. Cunningham
Personal Injury: Plaintiff – General
-
Top 100: Florida Super Lawyers (2012–2013, 2015, 2019–2025)
Top 100: Miami Super Lawyers (2015–2016, 2018–2025)
Florida Super Lawyers (2006–2025)
Sean C. Domnick
Personal Injury: Plaintiff – Medical Malpractice
-
Top 100: Florida Super Lawyers (2016–2017, 2019–2025)
Top 100: Miami Super Lawyers (2016–2025)
Florida Super Lawyers (2006–2025)
Gregory M. Yaffa
Personal Injury: Plaintiff – General
-
Florida Super Lawyers (2013–2025)
Rising Stars (2009–2012)
Nicole Kruegel
Personal Injury: Plaintiff – Medical Malpractice
-
Florida Super Lawyers (2025)
Rising Stars (2017, 2018, 2020–2023)
Matthew T. Christ
Personal Injury: Plaintiff – General
-
Florida Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" (2021–2025)
"These attorneys exemplify the values that define RDCY-dedication to justice, collaboration with fellow lawyers, and a steadfast commitment to clients," said managing partner Gregory Yaffa. "We're honored to see their work recognized at the highest level."
Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service that identifies outstanding attorneys through independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations. Only 5% of Florida attorneys are selected as Super Lawyers, and just 2.5% are named Rising Stars.
About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa
Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.
