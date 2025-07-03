Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Attorneys Earn Coveted Spots On 2025 Florida Super Lawyers List

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been named to the prestigious 2025 Florida Super Lawyers list-an annual ranking that highlights exceptional attorneys across the state based on peer nominations and professional achievements.

Among this year's honorees, partners Fred Cunningham and Sean C. Domnick have once again earned distinction among the Top 100 Super Lawyers in both Florida and Miami , an honor reserved for lawyers who receive the highest point totals in the Super Lawyers selection process.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the respect of our peers," said Fred Cunningham. "Our practice is built on collaboration and the trust of co-counsel, so to be honored in this way reinforces what our firm values most."

The full list of RDCY honorees includes:

Fred A. Cunningham

Personal Injury: Plaintiff – General



Top 100: Florida Super Lawyers (2012–2013, 2015, 2019–2025)

Top 100: Miami Super Lawyers (2015–2016, 2018–2025) Florida Super Lawyers (2006–2025)

Sean C. Domnick

Personal Injury: Plaintiff – Medical Malpractice



Top 100: Florida Super Lawyers (2016–2017, 2019–2025)

Top 100: Miami Super Lawyers (2016–2025) Florida Super Lawyers (2006–2025)

Gregory M. Yaffa

Personal Injury: Plaintiff – General



Florida Super Lawyers (2013–2025) Rising Stars (2009–2012)

Nicole Kruegel

Personal Injury: Plaintiff – Medical Malpractice



Florida Super Lawyers (2025) Rising Stars (2017, 2018, 2020–2023)

Matthew T. Christ

Personal Injury: Plaintiff – General

Florida Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" (2021–2025)

"These attorneys exemplify the values that define RDCY-dedication to justice, collaboration with fellow lawyers, and a steadfast commitment to clients," said managing partner Gregory Yaffa. "We're honored to see their work recognized at the highest level."

Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service that identifies outstanding attorneys through independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations. Only 5% of Florida attorneys are selected as Super Lawyers, and just 2.5% are named Rising Stars.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Media Strategist

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

