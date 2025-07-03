Techy Acquires Nerdstogo, Expanding Its Tech Franchise Powerhouse
"This isn't just about growth-it's about synergy," said Bill Daragan, CEO of Techy. "NerdsToGo adds deep IT expertise and a shared commitment to quality and customer connection."
NerdsToGo will continue operating under its established brand while gaining access to Techy's global marketing tools, franchise software, and business support resources. Franchisees will also have the option to expand into the Techy model, unlocking new opportunities for business growth.
"We're elevating how we support franchisees," added Tim Phelps, Techy co-founder. "Together, we're creating a more complete and connected customer experience."
This acquisition reflects Techy's mission to build a global community of franchisees united by innovation, technology, and human connection.
SOURCE Techy Company
