Origin Investment Corp I Announces Closing Of $60,000,000 Initial Public Offering
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, and the simultaneous private placement of units, to pursue and consummate a business combination with one or more businesses.
ThinkEquity acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284189) relating to the units was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on July 1, 2025. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004. The final prospectus has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Origin Investment Corp I
The Company is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company will not limit its search for a target company to any particular business segment, the Company intends to focus its search for a target business in Asia. However, the Company will not consummate its initial business combination with an entity or business in China or with China operations consolidated through a variable interest entity structure.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the IPO, the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Contact:
Edward Chang, CEO
+65 7825-5768
