Source Agriculture Invests In Hydrosat To Revolutionize Water Efficiency And Crop Yields

RENO, Nev., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Source Agriculture Corp, a land acquisition and agricultural technology investor, is proud to announce its strategic investment in Hydrosat, a company dedicated to leveraging space technology to tackle global challenges in water scarcity and food security.

Hydrosat, with its vision of increasing food production while significantly decreasing water use, is uniquely positioned to address some of the world's most pressing agricultural challenges.

The company has already made impressive strides, successfully launching two satellites into orbit through SpaceX, and is now serving customers on over 4 million acres in 43 countries worldwide.

Hydrosat's technology has demonstrated the ability to provide up to 30% water savings, a 50% increase in crop yields, and a 30% reduction in electricity usage, marking a transformative leap in sustainable farming practices.

"Hydrosat's innovative use of satellite data and their deep commitment to helping farmers worldwide manage water resources more effectively aligns with Source Agriculture's mission to promote sustainable farming," says Roop Mundi, CEO of Source Agriculture.

"We believe this investment will accelerate Hydrosat's ability to scale its operations and create significant value for the agricultural industry, all while supporting global food security and conservation efforts."

Hydrosat's robust unit economics, with 3x annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth year over year, strong market traction, and a strategic partnership with the European Space Agency and the U.S. Space Force, position it as a key player in the ag-tech space.

Through its satellite-enabled solutions, Hydrosat offers field-level and regional analytics that empower governments, farmers, and businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions.

This investment marks a significant milestone for Source Agriculture as it continues to expand its portfolio of technologies designed to reshape the future of farming, improve water usage, and boost global food production.

In addition to its stake in American Agriculture Technologies, Source AG is securing fertile U.S. farmland, partnering with farmers under lease agreements, rolling out energy installations, and eyeing future carbon-credit sales

