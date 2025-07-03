Streamline, Casago + Vacasa Announce Industry-Defining Partnership To Transform Short-Term Rental Operations At Global Scale

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic expansion builds on a trusted foundation: Streamline already powers a significant portion of Casago-managed units, reinforcing its role as Casago's long-standing and trusted technology provider, and providing the stability, scale, and innovation required for enterprise growth.

While some technology partners are initiating new collaborations with Casago, this expansion reflects a relationship that has been in place-and delivering measurable results-for years. The addition of Vacasa's portfolio accelerates what is already a deeply integrated and trusted operational partnership.

This landmark partnership expansion also underscores Casago's profound trust in Streamline's ability to manage high-volume operations with unparalleled efficiency and reliability. The decision to select Streamline highlights a strong strategic alignment between Casago's vision for innovation and a localized ownership-first culture, and Streamline's commitment to transforming property management of all sizes across the country and globally.

"This isn't just a new chapter-it's the continuation of a long-standing partnership rooted in trust, performance, and shared vision," said John Vingia , Chief Operating Officer at Inhabit. "Casago's decision to expand their reliance on Streamline to include a portfolio of this magnitude-including properties previously managed by Vacasa-demonstrates the confidence they have in our platform to support their business at scale."

For over 15 years , Streamline has empowered professional property managers to drive growth through operational efficiency, intelligent automation, and intuitive workflows. The platform includes hundreds of purpose-built features-AI-powered guest engagement, advanced revenue optimization, flexible reporting, and more-helping teams spend less time on workarounds and more time booking stays, growing revenue, and exceeding expectations. Inhabit continues to invest in Streamline to deliver meaningful improvements that make a real difference in a property manager's day-to-day operations.

"This is about continuing a partnership that supports our business, and the unique needs of our franchise partners, homeowners and guests," said Steve Schwab, Chief Executive Officer of Casago. "As we take this next step, we're confident that the partnership that Carlos Corzo started with Streamline years ago will prove to be successful."

"Streamline is purpose-built for the real-world complexity of short-term rental management," added Michael B. Rubin , Head of U.S. Property Management Solutions at Inhabit. "This partnership highlights the importance of trusted relationships, powerful technology, and a shared focus on creating value for owners, guests, and operators alike."

This expanded collaboration sets a new benchmark for what's possible in the short-term rental space-further reinforcing Streamline as the platform of record for enterprise property managers and shaping the future of short-term rental operations.

About Inhabit

Inhabit® is a global PropTech software company serving the residential and short-term rental property management industries. Our 1,100+ team members drive strategic partnerships, deliver best-in-class software solutions and services, and foster innovation and collaboration across software, payments, and insurance. Learn more at

About Streamline

Streamline® Vacation Rental Software by Inhabit® is the property management software built for property managers, by property management professionals. As an early leader in the short-term rental space, the software continues to evolve with a robust innovation roadmap, powered by feedback and strong partnerships. Streamline is the only platform property managers need to run every aspect of their business. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Chad Elmore | [email protected] | More information visit inhabit

SOURCE Streamline Vacation Rental Software