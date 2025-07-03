Class Action Lawsuits Target Major Online Fantasy Sports Operators In California And Seek Justice For Consumers, Says The Almeida Law Group

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of leading consumer protection law firms has filed four class action lawsuits in California federal court against FanDuel, DraftKings, PrizePicks, and Underdog Fantasy, alleging that the companies' daily fantasy sports ("DFS") contests constitute illegal gambling under California law.

The class action complaints-filed on behalf of California residents who entered DFS contests while located in the state-seek monetary and injunctive relief for what the plaintiffs claim is unlawful operation of online sports betting under the guise of fantasy sports.

On July 3, 2025, following the filing of plaintiffs' lawsuits, California's Attorney General's Office of Legal Opinions took further action, issuing a finding that "California law prohibits the operation of daily fantasy sports games with players physically located within California, regardless of where the operators and associated technology are located. Such games constitute wagering on sports in violation of [the] Penal Code."

"We're glad to see the California Attorney General stepping in to confirm the core theory of our cases-daily fantasy sports are gambling, plain and simple. And gambling is illegal in California," said Wesley M. Griffith, one of the lead attorneys on the civil class actions. "No one is above the law."

Margot Cutter, partner at Cutter Law P.C., added: "These lawsuits are about fairness and truth in advertising. Californians deserve to know when they're engaging in gambling-and when companies call it something else to skirt the law, that's a problem not just for consumers but for the integrity of our legal system."

James Bilsborrow, partner at Weitz & Luxenberg, emphasized: "These companies intentionally created the false impression that what they were doing was lawful, and they banked on no one stopping them."

Peter Silva, of Tykco & Zavareei concluded: "This litigation is about securing justice, restoring accountability, and aligning conduct with the law."

The complaints cite violations of California's Penal Code, raise claims under the state's Unfair Competition Law and Consumer Legal Remedies Act, and seek full restitution of funds lost by Californians.

