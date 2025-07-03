Linkage Global Inc Announces First Half 2025 Financial Results
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
| As of
March 31,
2025
| As of
September 30,
2024
|USD
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|328,081
|2,000,732
|Accounts receivable, net
|6,405,486
|6,302,696
|Inventories, net
|35,675
|66,331
|Deposits paid to media platforms
|-
|482,650
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|1,625,517
|2,689,581
|Amount due from related parties
|1,243,450
|-
|Short-term loan to third party
|8,993,306
|410,000
|Interest receivable from loan to third party
|386,261
|-
|Total current assets
|19,017,776
|11,951,990
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|50,594
|85,807
|Right-of-use assets, net
|516,167
|653,730
|Total non-current assets
|566,761
|739,537
|TOTAL ASSETS
|19,584,537
|12,691,527
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|324,069
|624,723
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|303,413
|236,813
|Short-term debts
|-
|32,810
|Current portion of long-term debts
|243,557
|428,702
|Contract liabilities
|208,483
|533,625
|Amounts due to related parties
|-
|314,544
|Lease liabilities - current
|203,600
|231,978
|Convertible notes
|7,884,325
|964,865
|Interest payable of convertible notes
|1,555,689
|-
|Income tax payable
|850,866
|1,017,619
|Total current liabilities
|11,574,002
|4,385,679
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debts
|734,023
|839,560
|Lease liabilities – non-current
|334,973
|441,504
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,068,996
|1,281,064
|Total liabilities
|12,642,998
|5,666,743
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 21)
|Shareholders' equity
|Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0025 per share; 998,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 3,080,000 and 2,150,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively) *
|7,700
|5,375
|Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0025 per share; 2,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 700,000 and nil ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively) *
|1,750
|-
|Additional paid in capital
|8,564,021
|5,591,596
|Treasury Shares
|(500
|)
|-
|Statutory reserve
|11,348
|11,348
|Retained earnings
|(1,474,142
|)
|1,613,217
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(168,638
|)
|(196,752
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,941,539
|7,024,784
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|19,584,537
|12,691,527
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
| For the six months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|USD
|Revenues
|3,501,947
|4,798,363
|Cost of revenues
|(804,142
|)
|(4,089,486
|)
|Gross profit
|2,697,805
|708,877
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative expenses
|(3,904,027
|)
|(1,743,309
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(157,637
|)
|(228,956
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(274,371
|)
|(297,811
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(4,336,035
|)
|(2,270,076
|)
|Operating loss
|(1,638,230
|)
|(1,561,199
|)
|Other expenses
|Interest expenses, net
|(1,496,504
|)
|(60,726
|)
|Other non-operating income
|387,816
|998
|Total other expenses
|(1,108,688
|)
|(59,728
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,746,918
|)
|(1,620,927
|)
|Income tax (provision)/ benefit
|(340,441
|)
|215,161
|Net loss
|(3,087,359
|)
|(1,405,766
|)
|Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|(3,087,359
|)
|-
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|28,114
|(10,107
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|(3,059,245
|)
|(1,415,873
|)
|Loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic and Diluted*
|(0.90
|)
|(0.67
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted*
|3,415,533
|2,084,890
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
| For the six months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|USD
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|(3,087,359
|)
|(1,405,766
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|202,551
|1,184
|Allowance for credit loss
|1,344,218
|568,229
|Interest payable of convertible notes
|1,555,689
|-
|Interest receivable from loan to third party
|(386,261
|)
|-
|Stock-Based Compensation
|1,209,000
|-
|Depreciation
|22,205
|40,959
|Amortization of lease right-of-use assets
|114,791
|110,229
|Inventory provision
|4,328
|2,203
|Deferred tax benefits
|-
|(216,713
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(1,649,559
|)
|(725,166
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|(261,232
|)
|(3,233,957
|)
|Inventories, net
|26,328
|539,517
|Accounts payable
|(300,654
|)
|(320,628
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(325,142
|)
|25,350
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|66,600
|(5,188
|)
|Amounts due from related parties
|341,426
|-
|Amounts due to related parties
|(314,238
|)
|(16,189
|)
|Tax payable
|(166,753
|)
|928,135
|Operating lease liabilities
|(134,909
|)
|(103,326
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,738,971
|)
|(3,811,127
|)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Repayments of loan to a related party
|(99,876
|)
|-
|Loan to third party
|(8,640,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(8,739,876
|)
|-
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares upon the completion of IPO
|-
|5,356,792
|Proceeds from Issuance of convertible notes
|9,002,368
|-
|Proceeds from short-term debts
|-
|132,258
|Repayments of short-term debts
|(32,810
|)
|(33,726
|)
|Repayments of long-term debts
|(124,959
|)
|(179,420
|)
|Repayments of other long-term debts
|(108,037
|)
|(878,962
|)
|Payments of listing expenses
|-
|(150,606
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|8,736,562
|4,246,336
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|69,634
|(58,969
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,672,651
|)
|376,240
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|2,000,732
|1,107,480
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|328,081
|1,483,720
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Income tax paid
|-
|150,124
|Interest expense paid
|33,056
|65,901
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:
|Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|155,160
|147,083
