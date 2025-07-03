Linkage Global Inc Announces First Half 2025 Financial Results

First Half 2025 Selected Financial Metrics



Total revenues decreased by approximately $1.30 million to approximately $3.50 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $4.80 million for the same period of 2024.

Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, from approximately $0.71 million for the same period of 2024. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31%, while integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56% during the same period. Net loss increased from approximately $1.41 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $3.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025.



First Half 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues declined by approximately $1.30 million, or 27.02%, from approximately $4.80 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, to approximately $3.50 million for the same period of 2025, mainly due to a sharp drop in cross-border sales.

Revenues from cross-border sales fell by approximately $3.74 million, or 82.35%, from approximately $4.54 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.80 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025. EXTEND, our Japanese subsidiary, contributed $0.43 million or 12.32% of total revenue, down 87.66% year-over-year. This decline was driven by poor market response to its 3C electronics product strategy. In response, the Company shifted focus to higher-margin, fully managed e-commerce services and reallocated staff accordingly. The cross-border business is now being restructured, with new product selections and the Company plans to explore TikTok store and livestream sales in Japan.

Revenues from Integrated e-commerce services surged by $2.44 million, or 930.08%, from approximately $0.26 million to $2.70 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, largely due to the launch of fully managed e-commerce operations in 2025. This new model, contributing $2.59 million in revenue and $2.46 million in gross profit, involves end-to-end store management for merchants, with fees based on gross merchandize volume (GMV).

Revenues from digital marketing dropped from approximately $0.13 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.08 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, after ending the Google partnership in January 2025 and beginning deregistration in April. Revenues from training and consulting, TikTok agent services declined by $0.10 million, or 75.25%, from $0.13 million to $0.03 million.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues fell 80.34%, from approximately $4.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, to approximately $0.80 million for the same period in 2025. This was mainly due to a sharp drop in cross-border sales costs, which declined $3.33 million, or 84.09%, from $3.96 million to $0.63 million, reflecting reduced procurement in line with lower sales. In contrast, costs for integrated e-commerce services rose $0.04 million, or 34.55%, from $0.13 million to $0.17 million. Of this, $0.13 million was related to the new fully managed e-commerce business, primarily covering staff salaries. Commission costs declined due to the termination of related services.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by approximately $1.99 million, or 280.57%, from approximately $0.71 million to approximately $2.70 million, mainly driven by the new fully managed e-commerce business, which contributed $2.46 million in profit with a 95.12% margin. The high margin was due to low operating costs, mostly staff salaries, with no enterprise resource planning development expenses in the current period as they were previously recognized. Cross-border sales margin improved from 12.70% to 21.31% due to a shift toward higher-margin products. Integrated e-commerce services margin rose from 50.67% to 93.56%, also driven by the new business model.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses rose by 91.01%, from approximately $2.27 million to approximately $4.34 million, mainly due to higher general and administrative expenses, which increased 123.94%, from $1.74 million to $3.90 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, which was primarily attributable to the allowance for credit loss, stock-based compensation and post-IPO financial and legal consulting fees.

Selling and marketing expenses dropped 31.15%, from approximately $0.23 million to approximately $0.16 million, due to lower freight and advertising costs, as well as lower marketing and promotion expenses.

Research and development expenses declined 7.87%, from approximately $0.30 million to approximately $0.27 million, as ERP development staff shifted to operational roles and their salaries were reclassified under business costs.

Other Expenses

Other expenses mainly include non-operating income and interest expenses, net. Non-operating income rose from $998 to approximately $0.39 million. Net interest expenses increased significantly from approximately $0.06 million to approximately $1.50 million, mainly due to the issuance of $10 million in convertible bonds in October 2024, with an actual interest rate of 42.52%, generating $1.56 million in interest expenses during the reporting period.

Income Tax (Provision)/Benefit

Income tax (provision) /benefit decreased by approximately $0.56 million, from approximately $0.02 million of tax benefit for the six months ended March 31, 2024 to approximately $0.34 million of tax expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily attributable to net profit for the fully managed e-commerce operation services with a tax rate of 16.5%.

Net Loss

As a result, net loss increased by approximately $1.68 million, or 119.62%, from approximately $1.41 million to approximately $3.09 million.

About Linkage Global Inc

Linkage Global Inc is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no operations of its own. Linkage Cayman conducts its operations through its operating subsidiaries in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through its operating subsidiaries, the Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services. For more information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

