Mingzhu Logistics Enters Share Purchase Agreement To Acquire Mingzhuchun

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited ("MingZhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") to acquire 100% equity of Shenzhen Mingzhuchun Wine Co., Ltd. (“Mingzhuchun”), which operates its liquor distribution business through its two subsidiaries Xiamen Bainian Qianzhuang Wine Group Co., Ltd. and Ningde Mingfu Wine Co., Ltd. in China.

Under the SPA, MingZhu shall acquire 100% of Mingzhuchun in exchange for the issuance of 2,000,000 ordinary shares of Mingzhu upon closing. The shareholder of Mingzhuchun shall receive additional First Earnout Payment of 2,000,000 ordinary shares and Second Earnout Payment of 2,000,000 ordinary shares respectively if the net income of Mingzhuchun is no lower than US$1 million for the fiscal year 2025 and 2026 respectively.

The closing of the transaction contemplated by the SPA is subject to the satisfaction of the closing conditions set forth therein.

The acquisition aligns with Mingzhu's previously announced strategic plan to expand into China's commercial liquor distribution sector, leveraging synergies with its existing business operations. As part of this initiative, the Company has been exploring partnerships with established liquor and spirits distributors in China to strengthen its nationwide distribution network, pending final agreements.

Mingzhuchun specializes in distributing high-quality liquor brewed in Maotai Town, Guizhou-the most renowned production hub for China's iconic baijiu (white liquor). As the national drink of China, baijiu dominates the domestic spirits market and is a staple at celebrations, family gatherings, and business banquets. Maotai Town's liquors, in particular, are celebrated for their exceptional heritage and craftsmanship, making them the gold standard in China's liquor industry.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

