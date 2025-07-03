Surgent CPE Announces First-To-Market CPE Webinars Covering One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) Tax Reform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-leading courses provide timely analysis of major new tax law for accounting and finance professionals









RADNOR, Pa., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent CPE, a recognized leader in continuing professional education for accounting and finance professionals, announced today the immediate availability of two new CPE webinars providing in-depth coverage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) just moments after the House's passage of the bill and its advancement to the president's desk.

OBBBA represents the most sweeping tax law since the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and Surgent's new offerings give professionals a practical, expert-led opportunity to understand both the individual and business tax impacts of the legislation.

“We know that timely, practical CPE is mission-critical when landmark legislation like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act changes the tax landscape,” said Elizabeth Kolar , executive vice president and managing director of Surgent.“Our new webinars ensure professionals can quickly get up to speed, confidently advise clients, and earn valuable CPE credits at the same time.”

Two Distinct, In-Depth OBBBA CPE Webinars



Overview and Analysis of the New Tax Law: Part 1 – Focus on Individual Taxation (NEW1) : Provides detailed coverage of all new OBBBA provisions impacting individual taxpayers, including state and local taxes (SALT), overtime, tips, new deductions, credits, and more. Overview and Analysis of the New Tax Law: Part 2 – Focus on Business Taxation (NEW2) : Examines business-related provisions such as the Qualified Business Income deduction, bonus depreciation, Paid Family and Medical Leave enhancements, business interest changes, and much more.

Each live, instructor-led session is worth four CPE credits and may be taken independently. Both webinars are included in Surgent's Unlimited PLUS subscription or are available for purchase individually.

“OBBBA will affect tax planning for years to come. Practitioners need more than just the basics-they need real-world insight into how the provisions will impact their clients,” said Nick Spoltore , vice president of tax and advisory content at Surgent.“Our expert team is committed to going beyond the surface, delivering first-to-market, actionable content as new laws become reality.”

Webinar Details



Part 1: Focus on Individual Taxation (NEW1) July 8, 1–4:30 p.m. ET | 4 CPE credits

Learn more & register Part 2: Focus on Business Taxation (NEW2) July 9, 1–4:30 p.m. ET | 4 CPE credits

Learn more & register

Surgent will continue to provide practitioners with timely updates and clarifications as additional guidance and regulations emerge.

For more information or to register for the new OBBBA CPE webinars, visit SurgentCPE.com.

