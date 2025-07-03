Listeria Risk Outbreak: FDA Sounds Alarm, Recalls Tainted Blueberries - Check Details
The Georgia-based company shipped the tainted fruit to one customer in North Carolina before catching the problem in June.
By July 1, the FDA declared this a "Class I recall" – meaning eating these berries could cause severe sickness or death. The risky blueberries carry lot numbers 13325 G1060 and 13325 G1096. Though the company claims no berries reached grocery stores, the FDA warns everyone to check their freezers and avoid these products completely.
Listeria isn't just ordinary food poisoning. It's America's third-deadliest foodborne illness, killing about 260 people yearly. Unlike most bacteria, Listeria grows in refrigerators, making it extra sneaky.
Healthy adults might suffer only fever, vomiting, or diarrhea for a few days. But for pregnant women, it can trigger miscarriages or stillbirths. Older adults, newborns, and people with weak immune systems can develop deadly meningitis (brain swelling) or sepsis.
Warning signs include intense headaches, stiff necks, confusion, or seizures. If you ate these berries and feel ill, doctors urge immediate medical help, especially if pregnant. This recall comes just weeks after listeria-tainted chicken meals caused 3 deaths and a miscarriage nationwide.
This blueberry alert fits a frightening pattern: US food recalls are skyrocketing. In 2024 alone, roughly 300 recalls made 1,400 people sick, hospitalized 487, and killed 19, double 2023's death toll. Recent months saw recalls for shrimp, turkey, and prepared meals like FreshRealm's fettuccine (sold at Kroger and Walmart).
While blueberries normally offer health benefits like better blood pressure and reduced inflammation, contaminated ones become dangerous. Experts advise washing produce thoroughly, cleaning fridge surfaces monthly, and monitoring FDA recall updates.Also Read | Trump's tax and spending bill nears vote in House; Jeffries slams Medicaid cuts
As one microbiologist notes:“Listeria's early symptoms look like regular flu, but delaying treatment can be fatal when it attacks your brain.”
