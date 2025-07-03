Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global air-cooled heat exchanger (ACHE) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions across industries such as oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, and HVAC. ACHEs, which use ambient air to cool fluids, are favoured for their low water usage, making them ideal in water-scarce regions. Key trends include advancements in fin designs and smart technologies for enhanced heat transfer and remote monitoring.

Furthermore, the market is propelled by stringent environmental regulations, rising industrialisation, and the shift toward renewable energy projects. Asia-Pacific dominates due to rapid industrial growth in China and India. Despite challenges like high initial costs and performance limitations in extreme climates, the market benefits from innovations in modular designs and IoT integration. The growing focus on reducing carbon footprints and optimising industrial processes positions ACHEs as critical components in sustainable thermal management.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for energy-efficient solutions drives market growth

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is a key driver of the air-cooled heat exchanger market. ACHEs are preferred over water-cooled systems for their minimal water usage and lower environmental impact, especially in water-scarce regions. The global push for reduced carbon emissions and stringent regulations fuels demand in the oil and gas, chemical, and power sectors.

For example, in April 2024, Alfa Laval launched an energy-efficient ACHE for refineries, achieving 10% higher thermal efficiency. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that heat exchangers account for 20% of industrial energy use, underscoring the need for efficient ACHEs.

Asia-Pacific's rapid industrialisation, particularly in China's petrochemical sector, and the EU's Green Deal further boost adoption. Government incentives, such as the U.S. CHIPS Act, support energy-efficient infrastructure, ensuring sustained market growth.

Expansion in renewable energy applications creates tremendous opportunities

The growing adoption of air-cooled heat exchangers in renewable energy projects, such as solar thermal and geothermal plants, presents a significant market opportunity. ACHEs are critical for efficient heat transfer in sustainable energy systems, aligning with global decarbonization goals.

For example, in July 2024, Kelvion unveiled a hybrid dry‐wet cooling system that cuts water use while delivering efficient heat rejection, designed especially for hot, water‐scarce regions and renewable applications like solar thermal and geothermal plants. This aligns directly with the growing demand for ACHEs in sustainable energy projects.

Government initiatives, such as China's 14th Five-Year Plan for green technologies and the EU's REPowerEU plan, support renewable energy investments, driving ACHE demand. The integration of smart sensors and lightweight materials further enhances opportunities, enabling scalable, cost-effective solutions for remote and water-scarce regions, positioning key players to capitalise on the clean energy transition.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the ACHE market thanks to rapid industrial growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia. This region's strong manufacturing base and investment in energy and chemical sectors drive large-scale adoption. Government initiatives like“Made in China 2025” and infrastructure programs in India are encouraging the use of modern cooling technologies. ACHEs are especially valuable in this region for their low maintenance and water-free operation. Although raw material prices and supply chain issues present challenges, the area benefits from low production costs and supportive policies promoting green energy and sustainability. These factors make Asia-Pacific the most dominant region in the global market.

The global air-cooled heat exchanger market was valued at USD 4.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 4.68 billion in 2025, reaching USD 7.56 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Type, the market is segmented into forced draft, induced draft, and natural draft. Forced draft air-cooled heat exchangers are the most widely used due to their high efficiency and compact structure.

By Material, the market is segmented into carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminium, and others (copper, alloys). Stainless steel is preferred for air-cooled heat exchangers because it can handle extreme temperatures and resist corrosion.

By the end-use industry, the market is segmented into oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, HVAC, and other industries (petrochemical, food and beverage). The oil and gas industry is the biggest user of air-cooled heat exchangers.

By Application, the market is segmented into condensers, coolers, and evaporators are the most common application of air-cooled heat exchangers, used to lower the temperature of fluids in various industrial processes. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market.

Alfa Laval
Kelvion
Chart Industries
SPX Cooling Technologies
Thermax Limited
Vahterus OY
Danfoss
API Heat Transfer Inc.
Boyd Corporation
Hisaka Works
SWEP International AB
Smart Heat
Sierra S.P.A.
GEA Group
Hamon & Cie International



In March 2024, Chart Industries supplied forced draft ACHEs for a U.S. solar thermal plant, enhancing efficiency by 12%. The project aligns with the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, reinforcing Chart's leadership in renewable energy applications. In July 2024, Kelvion unveiled a hybrid dry‐wet cooling system tailored for water‐scarce environments and renewable energy projects such as solar thermal and geothermal plants. The system dramatically reduces water consumption while offering efficient heat rejection, addressing key industry needs.

By Type
Forced Draft
Induced Draft
Natural Draft

By Material
Carbon Steel
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
Others (Copper, Alloys)

By End-Use Industry
Oil and Gas
Power Generation
Chemical Processing
HVAC
Others (Petrochemical, Food and Beverage)

By Application
Condensers
Coolers
Evaporators