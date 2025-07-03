The Status Of Youth In Agrifood Systems: New FAO Report Shines Light On Pitfalls And Prospects For 1.3 Billion Young People

As key agents of change, the current generation of young people must increase food production, replace an aging workforce, and adapt to increasing extreme climate events

ROME – With 1.3 billion individuals aged 15 to 24 globally, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has released a comprehensive report titled“The Status of Youth in Agrifood Systems ,” which examines and emphasizes the crucial role of youth in transforming agrifood systems to improve food security, nutrition, and economic opportunities.

Notably, nearly 85 percent of global youth today live in low- and lower-middle-income countries, where agrifood systems are essential for livelihoods. Improving their inclusion in those systems could make a trillion-dollar difference in the global economy.

The report delves into technical and policy initiatives designed to create decent job opportunities, enhance food security and nutrition, and enhance the resilience of young people to shocks. It highlights youth as key change agents in the agricultural sector, positioning them as the next generation of producers, processors, service providers, and consumers. They will confront a wide range of challenges, including increasing food production for a growing population, replacing an aging workforce, and adapting to the impacts of the climate crisis, water scarcity, and urbanization.

Globally, 44 percent of working youth rely on agrifood systems for employment compared to 38 percent for working adults. However, that global average covers a large span ranging from 82 percent in protracted crisis agrifood systems to just 23 percent in industrial agrifood systems. Alarmingly, food insecurity among youth has risen from 16.7 percent to 24.4 percent between 2014-16 and 2021-23, especially affecting young people in Africa.

“The Status of Youth in Agrifood Systems report provides a timely and evidence-based assessment of how decent jobs and food security for youth can be achieved through agrifood systems transformation, and how empowered youth can act as catalysts for broader agrifood systems transformation,” QU Dongyu, FAO director-general, writes in the Foreword to the report.

Empowering youth

The report notes that over 20 percent of youth are not in employment, education, or training (NEET), with young women twice as likely to fall into this category. Eliminating youth unemployment and providing employment opportunities for youth aged 20 to24 years old and that are not in employment, education or training could boost global gross domestic product by 1.4 percent, equal to $1.5 trillion in additional value-added activity, with about 45 percent of that increase stemming from agrifood systems.

To empower youth, the report advocates for interventions that enhance their voice and agency, improve access to training and resources, and boost productivity both on and off the farm. It also highlights the need for increased social protection programs, especially given youth's limited access to traditional financing.

The report provides detailed data on youth demographics, indicating that 54 percent live in urban areas, with the highest concentrations in Eastern Asia. In contrast, rural youth account for only 5 percent of the population in industrial agrifood systems, signaling potential labor shortages if agricultural careers are not made more attractive. Many rural youths reside in areas with high agricultural productivity potential, presenting significant investment opportunities in market access and infrastructure.

Climate extreme events and shocks pose a significant threat, with an estimated 395 million rural youth living in locations expected to experience declines in agricultural productivity, particularly in traditional agrifood systems and sub-Saharan Africa.

Key figures from the report include:



Youth populations in sub-Saharan Africa are projected to grow by 65 percent by 2050;

The share of working youth in agrifood systems has decreased from 54 percent in 2005 to 44 percent in 2021; and Youth aged 15-24 constitute 16.2 percent of international migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and 15.2 percent from Latin America and the Caribbean.

To address the challenges and seize the opportunities, the report emphasizes three broad strategies:



Inquire more : Bridge knowledge and data gaps and strengthen the evidence for youth-inclusive agrifood systems;

Include more : Amplify the voices of diverse youth in policy and decision-making processes; and Invest more : Drive targeted investments to expand economic opportunities for youth and empower them.

Adopting these strategies will require:

Expanding Economic Opportunities : Implement targeted strategies to equip youth with the skills and resources needed for agrifood systems;

Investing in Modernization : Prioritize infrastructure investments to make agrifood careers more appealing;

Facilitating Access to Resources : Develop youth-targeted land and credit schemes to enhance engagement in agrifood systems;

Promoting Orderly Youth Migration : Support safe and youth-responsive migration pathways to address labor shortages; and

Enhancing Digital Access : Expand digital technology access, enabling young farmers to modernize practices and connect with markets.

