Fedorov: Russian Drones Harder To Shoot Down Due To New Tactics And Tech
“The enemy is effectively improving its drones: raising them higher so that machine guns cannot reach them, or increasing their speed. This reduces the effectiveness of the weapons we have,” he said.Read also: SBU drones hit Russian ammo depots near Khartsyzsk in Donetsk region
At the same time, Fedorov added that at least six interceptor drones are currently being tested in the region, which have already shown initial results in destroying enemy targets.
“The next few months will bring real results in the systematic fight against Shaheds with new means,” Fedorov added.
Earlier it was reported that one of the BraveOne experimental training grounds was created in the Zaporizhzhia region, and interceptor drone models are currently being tested there.
