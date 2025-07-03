“Overseas Chinese Connecting Five Continents · Colorful Yunnan” 21St ASEAN Overseas Chinese Trade Conference Opens

MENAFN - GetNews) On June 14, the 21st ASEAN Overseas Chinese Trade Conference commenced in Dehong, Yunnan, co-hosted by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC) and Yunnan Provincial Government. Over 400 overseas Chinese leaders from 62 countries attended, including Gao Feng (ACFROC leadership candidate), Xu Hao (Vice Governor of Yunnan), and Lin Wenmeng (President of Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce).

Gao Feng proposed: Leverage overseas Chinese as bridges to energize China-global cooperation; Advance all-round connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative; Practice the vision of a shared human future through international mutual assistance. He invited investments in Dehong.

Xu Hao highlighted Yunnan's strategic role in the Belt and Road, citing its geographic, resource, and cultural strengths. Yunnan will optimize its business environment and deepen cooperation in infrastructure, trade, and cultural tourism.

Wu Huanyan (ACFROC Vice Chairman) emphasized overseas Chinese as vital global connectors, urging deepened collaboration. Lin Wenmeng pledged to boost China-Myanmar trade and cultural exchanges.

Yunnan investment promotion session was held concurrently.

The theme of this event is "Overseas Chinese Gathering and Opening up Yunnan, Promoting Border Cooperation Together". For the first time, it will be held in a prefecture outside of Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province. During the event, activities such as investment promotion and recommendation, intangible cultural heritage exhibition, exchange of overseas Chinese youth, and investigation of characteristic industries will be held to build a "bridge" for cultural exchange, open cooperation, and win-win development for overseas Chinese.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Jiang Shan, Secretary of the Dehong Prefecture Committee.