AA Biotek Catapults To Global Organic Stage Secures Full Membership In IFOAM
July 3, 2025 - San Fernando City, La Union - The race toward sustainable food and agriculture just gained a powerful new contender. AA Biotek Enterprises OPC, the country's rising innovator in probiotic and eco-remediation technologies, today announced that it has secured full membership in the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM)-a milestone that propels the home-grown company onto the global organic agriculture map.
“IFOAM membership isn't merely a badge; it's an entry pass to a worldwide community committed to transforming the food system,” said Edwin B. Espiloy, President & CEO of AA Biotek.“For a young Filipino enterprise like ours, this is the moment we've been gearing up for-it validates our science, our sustainability philosophy, and our long-term vision.”
What is IFOAM and Why It Matters
Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Bonn, Germany, IFOAM-Organics International is the world's umbrella organization for the organic movement, representing more than 700 affiliates in over 100 countries. The federation sets high-level principles, advocacy platforms, and best-practice standards that guide policy makers, farmers, researchers, and businesses toward ecological, social, and economic sustainability in food and farming. Membership is granted only to entities that demonstrate a proven commitment to organic principles-making AA Biotek's inclusion a ringing endorsement of its eco-friendly probiotic technologies, regenerative agriculture programs, and community-centric business model.
A Milestone With Global Reach
By joining IFOAM, AA Biotek gains:
Access to cutting-edge organic research & policy forums-accelerating R&D for next-gen probiotic microbial consortia and bio-complementary solutions.
Credibility in international markets - opening doors for export and collaboration across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa.
A powerful advocacy platform-allowing AA Biotek to help shape global discussions on food security, climate resilience, and nutrient-dense crop production.
Driving Sustainable Impact
Chief Governance Officer Amelia A. Espiloy highlighted the membership's broader significance:
“Our mission has always been to offer farmers, aquaculturists, and local governments a viable path away from chemical dependence. Becoming part of IFOAM emboldens us to scale those impact initiatives-especially in climate-vulnerable regions where organic practices are both an environmental imperative and a livelihood lifeline.”
Within the next 12 months, AA Biotek plans to roll out IFOAM-aligned training programs for smallholder farmers and launch a pilot Organic Aquaculture Initiative powered by its flagship probiotic consortia.
About AA Biotek Enterprises OPC
AA Biotek is a Philippine biotechnology company specializing in probiotics for agriculture, animal production, aquaculture, and eco-remediation. Guided by science and a passion for sustainability, the firm delivers innovative microbial solutions that boost yields, restore ecosystems, and cut production costs-all while safeguarding human and environmental health.
Legal Disclaimer:
