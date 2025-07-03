Hubject And Chargemap Expand Partnership To Enhance European EV Charging With Plug&Charge Technology

The rollout brings secure, app-free Plug&Charge access to over 600,000 drivers, building on a trusted eRoaming partnership since 2018

- Christian Hahn, Hubject CEOBERLIN, GERMANY, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hubject , the global leader in eMobility interoperable charging solutions, has announced an expanded strategic partnership with Chargemap , one of Europe's leading eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs). Building on their successful eRoaming collaboration established in 2018, this enhanced partnership will now implement Hubject's ISO 15118-based Plug&Charge technology across Chargemap's ecosystem, significantly advancing the charging experience for EV drivers throughout Europe.The partnership will enable Plug&Charge capabilitiesfor over 600,000 Chargemap Pass users, while continuing to leverage the existing eRoaming integration that has successfully connected Chargemap users to Hubject's intercharge network since 2018. This expanded collaboration represents a major advancement in creating a more unified and user-friendly charging experience for EV drivers across Europe."This expanded collaboration with Chargemap marks a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership to simplify EV charging experiences across Europe," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "Chargemap has been a partner in our intercharge network since 2018, with their extensive user community spanning multiple European countries. By enhancing our established eRoaming integration with advanced Plug&Charge technology, we're establishing a new benchmark for convenience in eMobility. This technological advancement directly addresses the critical need for seamless charging experiences that will accelerate mass EV adoption throughout the European market, where Chargemap has developed a strong presence as a leading eMobility Service Provider."“We're excited to take our partnership with Hubject to the next level. Their leadership in Plug&Charge is well recognized across the EV charging ecosystem, and this collaboration is a natural fit with Chargemap's commitment to delivering the best possible user experience. Plug&Charge makes charging simpler and more seamless – exactly what drivers expect, and what's been at the core of Chargemap's DNA from the very beginning. Thats why we're now putting real focus into helping bring this technology to the mainstream and make it accessible to as many EV drivers as possible. Yoann Nussbaumer, CEO of Chargemap.Key Benefits of the Expanded Partnership:Enhanced Plug&Charge Capabilities: The integration of Hubject's ISO 15118-based technology will allow compatible vehicles to authenticate and charge automatically at supported stations without requiring apps or RFID cards.Continued eRoaming Advantages: Chargemap Chargemap Pass users will maintain seamless access to 209,000 charging points across 77 networks in 20 countries via Hubject's eRoaming platform, building on the successful integration established in 2018.Expanded Business Solutions (Coming Later in 2025):: Chargemap will progressively offer enhanced features for corporate fleet managers using Chargemap Business, including improved authentication processes and streamlined charging across multiple networks.Improved User Experience: The partnership will deliver a more convenient charging process, eliminating the need for multiple authentication methods and simplifying the overall charging journey.The implementation will involve Chargemap adopting the ISO 15118 standard and integrating with Hubject's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to ensure secure authentication between vehicles and charging stations. The companies will work closely with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) to expand Plug&Charge capabilities across the European charging infrastructure. The integration is expected to roll out progressively in the coming months, with initial features becoming available to users later this year.[END OF TEXT]About ChargemapChargemap is the leading platform for electric vehicle drivers in Europe, trusted by over 2.8 million users. Through its interactive map, mobile app, and charging card, it helps users locate charging stations, plan their trips, and optimize their charging experience. With the Plug&Charge system, Chargemap is progressively simplifying the charging process, allowing drivers to charge seamlessly without the need for additional authentication . Chargemap is also committed to supporting the energy transition by promoting the development of reliable and accessible charging infrastructure.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,750 B2B partners across 70+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences.Chargemap Contact:Tiphanie Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer...

