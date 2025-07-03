EUR/USD Analysis 03/07: Bullish Stability Continues (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1740 – 1.1680 – 1.1590. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1820 – 1.1880 – 1.2000.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1630 with a target of 1.1820 and a stop-loss at 1.1560. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1840 with a target of 1.1600 and a stop-loss at 1.1900.
Furthermore, the EUR/USD reaching that 1.2000 psychological resistance would strongly confirm the technical indicators moving towards strong overbought levels, as is evident in the path of the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index), which has breached the 70 line, and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) lines (closing at 12.26). Today's EUR/USD trading will remain in a state of cautious anticipation for the announcement of US jobs data, which will be released at 3:30 PM Egypt time. This includes the Non-Farm Payrolls, Average Hourly Earnings, and the unemployment rate. The report is being released today instead of Friday due to a holiday in US markets.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOverall, the reaction of markets and investors to the US employment report will shape the EUR/USD's weekly close, most likely leading to a new upward movement.Please consider that the EUR/USD pair has risen by approximately 15% in 2025, peaking at 1.1829 on July 1. For European importers, this rise in the Euro's value is welcome as it lowers the cost of imports, and European tourists looking to visit the United States for their summer holidays will also welcome the developments. However, for European exporters, this rise is not welcome, as it reduces the value of their overseas earnings. This rise comes at a time when the European industrial sector is looking to recover from a very difficult period.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
