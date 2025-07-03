TOP Wallet's $28.5 Million Boost Sets Sights On U.S. And European Launch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Open Platform, the team behind the Telegram Wallet on TON, has secured $28.5 million in a Series A round led by Ribbit Capital, propelling the company to a $1 billion valuation. The fundraising, achieved through the sale of 5% equity in traditional currency terms, positions TOP to expand its operations into the U. S. and European markets and to roll out blockchain-based games and AI-driven applications.

TOP serves as the core developer for Telegram's official blockchain, The Open Network, and is responsible for creating and maintaining the Telegram Wallet, which facilitates peer-to-peer transfers within chats. The company will channel its new funds into market expansion and product development, aligning with its long-held strategy of leveraging Telegram's user base-now over a billion monthly active users-to advance the blockchain ecosystem.

Ribbit Capital led the round, acquiring approximately 4–5% of TOP's equity. Other notable participants included Pantera Capital, reinforcing investor confidence in TON's growth potential. The funding arrived without any sale of cryptocurrency tokens, emphasising that the stake was purely equity-based.

Since Telegram integrated TON in 2022, the ecosystem has witnessed rapid uptake. Metrics show active TON accounts rising from roughly 4 million to over 41 million, with more than 121 million unique Toncoin holders. Daily on-chain transactions surged from approximately 100,000 to 1.2 million, while total value locked has exceeded US $350 million. These figures underscore user engagement and the ecosystem's expanding financial activity.

TOP's forthcoming initiatives include incubating blockchain-native games-both multiplayer and mini-app formats-that operate entirely on the TON chain. They will use Telegram's Mini‐App infrastructure, which is already adopted by over half a billion users. One such example is the viral“Hamster Kombat” game, which has drawn over 300 million players and helped introduce mainstream audiences to blockchain functionality.

AI-driven applications are another priority. TOP is developing tools and platforms that integrate machine learning models directly into TON-based environments, enabling chat-integrated utilities-such as fraud detection, financial analytics, and smart assistants-without departing the Telegram interface.

Regulatory headwinds in the U. S. and Europe will present challenges. The SEC previously halted Telegram's launch of its native token, Gram, in 2020, leading to a refund and legal settlement. Now guided by Maximilian Crown-TON Foundation's newly appointed CEO with regulatory and compliance experience-TOP aims to navigate these complex legal environments. Crown's background at MoonPay, where he oversaw U. S. and European licensing, equips the project with added expertise as it seeks entry into compliant markets.

Support from both traditional and crypto-focused investors reflects strong market confidence. Alongside Ribbit and Pantera, unicorn‐backed VCs such as Sequoia, Benchmark, and Kingsway have previously invested over $400 million in Toncoin, affirming institutional belief in TON's role as Telegram's blockchain layer.

TOP's strategy reflects a broader shift within Web3-pursuing real-world use cases embedded into existing digital platforms. Using Telegram's 1 billion+ user base, BOTs, wallets, mini-apps, and secure messaging infrastructure, TOP aims to drive mass crypto adoption while sidestepping consumer-level friction.

Analysts note that TOP's equity‐only raise is distinctive; contrast it with token sales that often involve community risk. By focusing on equity, TOP offers investors upside across its product stack-including wallets, DeFi tools, games, and AI utilities-without diluting with token allocation.

Upcoming milestones include launching its U. S. and European operations before year‐end, unveiling its first wave of blockchain‐native games, and beta‐testing AI‐enhanced wallets and utility apps. With a valuation of $1 billion and deepening partnerships, TOP is well positioned to define Telegram's blockchain strategy beyond financial services into entertainment and artificial intelligence.

