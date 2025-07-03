EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr Stefan Tweraser to become new Chief Executive Officer of ZEAL Network SE

The Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE has appointed Dr Stefan Tweraser as the new Chairman of the Management Board (Chief Executive Officer) of ZEAL, effective 15 September 2025.

Dr Tweraser will join the company as Management Board member already on 25 August 2025 to ensure a smooth succession of Dr Helmut Becker as CEO. Carola von Schmettow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE: "Dr Stefan Tweraser has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to guide market-leading companies into their next phase of development with strategic foresight, innovative ideas and a sharp eye for detail.”



Hamburg, 03 July 2025. The Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE, the market leader for online lotteries in Germany, has appointed Dr Stefan Tweraser (55) as the Chairman of the Management Board (Chief Executive Officer), effective 15 September 2025. He will join the company as a Management Board member on 25 August 2025. The new appointment is the result of a comprehensive and structured selection process. Dr Stefan Tweraser most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Factory Augsburg AG and brings extensive leadership experience from international companies in the digital, technology, and consulting industries, including at Google, Telekom Austria and McKinsey. He succeeds Dr Helmut Becker, who had decided in March 2025 not to extend his contract and to pursue his own entrepreneurial activities in the future. Dr Becker will resign from his office on 14 September 2025 but will remain available to the company as a consultant for the remainder of his contract until the end of January 2026.



Carola von Schmettow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE: "With Dr Stefan Tweraser, we have gained a highly qualified business leader as our new CEO. He has proven his profound expertise in digital business models in various industries. Throughout his career, he has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to guide market-leading companies into their next phase of development with strategic foresight, innovative ideas and a sharp eye for detail. We are very much looking forward to working with him and are convinced that Dr Stefan Tweraser will provide decisive impetus for ZEAL's continued growth."



The future CEO Dr Stefan Tweraser on his appointment: "I feel very honoured by the trust that the Supervisory Board has placed in me and my abilities. As the number one in the German online lottery market and an innovative trendsetter for products that make people dream, ZEAL enjoys strong brand recognition, an excellent reputation and an outstanding market position with brands such as LOTTO24. Together with my colleagues on the Management Board and the entire team, I will be fully committed to driving this well-positioned and future-oriented company forward."



The appointment of Dr Stefan Tweraser marks the end of Dr Helmut Becker's term as CEO of ZEAL after ten years. Dr Helmut Becker joined ZEAL's Management Board in 2013 and has led the company as CEO since September 2015. Carola von Schmettow: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank Dr Helmut Becker. His outstanding commitment and strategic skill have made a decisive contribution to the company's growth and success. He has continuously expanded ZEAL's market leadership in the German online lottery market, strengthened the business model in a challenging regulatory market and broadened the portfolio in a targeted manner through innovative product developments such as the dream house raffle. The Supervisory Board wishes him all the best for the future."



Dr Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE: "ZEAL has always been more than just a job for me. Working alongside my outstanding team has been a great personal enrichment. The company's great success is the logical consequence of our unique team spirit, innovative mindset and customer focus. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all employees who have contributed with such great passion and expertise each day. I would also like to thank the Supervisory Board and my colleagues on the Management Board for their trusting and constructive collaboration. Together with the leadership team, I will ensure a smooth handover to my successor. I am firmly convinced that under the leadership of Dr Stefan Tweraser, ZEAL will continue on its successful path."



Dr Stefan Tweraser, born in 1969 and an Austrian citizen, has more than 20 years of leadership experience in international market-leading companies in various industries. After completing a Master's degree, he obtained a doctorate in economics from the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU). He is also a qualified psychotherapist (Sigmund Freud University Vienna). He began his professional career in 1998 at the leading management consultancy McKinsey & Company, where he rose to become Partner. From 2003 to 2007, he was Vice President Marketing Retail at Telekom Austria AG. In 2008, he moved to Google Germany GmbH as Country Director DACH. From 2015 to 2018, he held various management positions at the Shiji Group, an international technology company for the hotel industry. In 2018, Dr Tweraser joined Deezer S.A., a French music streaming provider, as CMO/Chief Product and Growth Officer. From 2021 to 2025, he was CEO of Rocket Factory Augsburg AG, a German aerospace company. Dr Stefan Tweraser is married and has four children.





About ZEAL

ZEAL Network is an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg and the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. Founded in 1999, we brought lotteries to the internet. Today, the ZEAL group now has more than one million active customers and more than 200 employees at three locations. ZEAL allows the participation in state-licensed lotteries via the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands and also offers its own lottery products. ZEAL also owns the brands ZEAL Instant Games, ZEAL Ventures and ZEAL Iberia. In 2024, the ZEAL Group celebrated its 25th anniversary. Since our foundation, growth, innovation and success are at the heart of what we do.





Archive at

