Rajasthan: MP Hanuman Beniwal Faces Eviction From Government Bungalow Order Issued

Jaipur, July 3 (IANS) Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has been issued an eviction notice to vacate his government residence on Thursday by the estate officer and the Additional District Magistrate (Justice), instructing him to vacate the premises by July 11.

Along with Beniwal, eviction notices have also been served to his brother Narayan Beniwal and former MLA Pukhraj Garg for continued illegal occupancy of government bungalows. Despite no longer holding MLA positions, they have not vacated the official residences located in Jyoti Nagar and Jalupura, prompting the Public Works Department (PWD) to file a formal complaint.

The matter escalated further when, just a day prior, the electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal's residence in Nagaur was disconnected due to non-payment of dues. The residence, which also serves as the office of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), is registered under Beniwal's brother, Premsukh Beniwal. Reports indicate that over Rs 11 lakh in electricity bills were pending, leading to the disconnection.

This series of actions underscores growing enforcement against the misuse of government accommodations by former public representatives. Earlier, BJP State President Madan Rathore had strongly criticised the politics of distributing free electricity and water, calling it a form of“negative politics” that cannot be sustained in the long run.

Speaking to the media at his government residence in Delhi, Rathore said that while such promises might appeal to the public initially, they are not feasible for the long-term functioning of a government.

“If we keep giving everything for free - electricity, water - how will the government run? How will development take place? This kind of politics may work once or twice, but it cannot continue forever,” Rathore said, cautioning that such populist promises hinder real progress.

Rathore accused Beniwal of promoting disruptive behaviour.“Beniwal himself doesn't pay his electricity bill and encourages others to do the same. This is not politics, it's a nuisance. He should engage in constructive politics that contribute to development rather than inciting controversies,” he added.