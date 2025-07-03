KBR, Inc. (KBR) Shares Sharply Declined Amid TRANSCOM Contract Termination Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 20, 2025 investors in KBR, Inc. () saw the price of their shares decline over 7% after the company announced that the Department of Defense U.S. Transportation Command (“TRANSCOM”) cancelled its global household goods contract (“contract”) awarded to HomeSafe Alliance LLC, a KBR led joint venture.

This announcement has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether KBR may have violated the securities laws in previously making positive statements about the status of the contract with TRANSCOM.

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Investigation:

In November 2021, KBR announced that HomeSafe was awarded the contract under which HomeSafe became the exclusive household goods and move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Services, U.S. Department of Defense for civilians and their families.

The contract ceiling value was $20 billion with a potential 9-year term, inclusive of all options periods.

As recently as May 6, 2025, KBR management assured investors that:



“[t]he HomeSafe-Transcom relationship is strong with a commitment on both sides to make this program successful[;]”

“[t]he relationship with Transcom is excellent[;]”

“feeling really good about where HomeSafe sits today[;]” and “we are very confident in the future of this program.”

Just a month and a half later, on June 19, 2025, the company's assurances may have come into question when HomeSafe announced that TRANSCOM notified that the contract was terminated for cause due to the company's inability to fulfill its obligations and provide high-quality moves for service members. The DOD's decision reportedly came after months of widespread issues with the contract, including delays, missed pickups, and damaged items.

Further, contrary to KBR's May assurances, HomeSafe also revealed that it had been working with TRANSCOM“for several months to address government delays, obstacles and commercial challenges.”

This news sent the price of KBR shares down $3.85 (-7.3%) on June 20, 2025.

“We're investigating whether KBR may have misled investors about the true status of the relationship with TRANSCOM and the contract,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

