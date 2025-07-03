Twee Adds Ready-To-Use ESL Lesson Plans And Worksheets To Platform

ESL Lesson Plans & Worksheets

- Ellen Guralnik, Educational Content Manager at TweeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Twee - an AI-based platform used by teachers all around the world to create and customize language-learning materials - has announced the release of more than 700 ready-to-use resources: ESL Lesson Plans and ESL Grammar Worksheets . The update is already available to all users and includes materials for all age groups and levels.The ESL Lesson Plans section offers lessons covering a wide range of topics, from classic themes like“My House” and“Daily Routines” to more modern, relevant subjects such as popular TV shows, social media trends, and the role of AI in daily life and education. All materials can be used as-is or customized to fit specific classroom needs. Teachers can build on the provided topics and task ideas or use them as a source of inspiration. Lessons can be assigned directly through Twee, allowing teachers to view student results and provide feedback - all in one place.In addition to more than 400 lesson plans, Twee has introduced over 200 ESL Grammar Worksheets to support targeted grammar practice. Each worksheet begins with a grammar rule and is followed by PPP-based grammar practice exercises, including gap-fills, rephrasing, error correction, multiple-choice questions, and free practice activities that give students context to apply the grammar structure.These worksheets cover essential topics such as tenses, modals, conditionals, and even common mistakes made by ESL learners. They are organized by level, from beginners to advanced learners, and include context and themes suitable for different age groups - from young children to adult students.With these two additions, Twee continues to position itself as a comprehensive tool for ESL educators - whether they want to create their own materials or use ready-made ones, all aligned with CEFR standards.Both the ESL Lesson Plans and Grammar Worksheets sections are now live on Twee's website and freely accessible to all registered users.

