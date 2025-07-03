Major Upstream Players Join Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 Amid Accelerated Investment Drive

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LUANDA, Angola, July 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

With a planned $60 billion investment pipeline for the oil and gas industry, Angola is experiencing a surge in upstream activity, from frontier exploration to seismic acquisition to drilling and incremental production. Angola's major upstream operators have joined the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference – taking place September 3-4 in Luanda – to discuss Angola's project pipeline. This year's conference celebrates 50 years of independence in Angola, with speakers set to share insight into how the past five decades of oil and gas development have laid the foundation for future growth.

With over three decades of operational history in Angola, energy major ExxonMobil is driving an ambitious exploration and production agenda, focusing on maximizing output at active assets while pursuing frontier opportunities. Recently, the company signed an agreement alongside TotalEnergies for the study and evaluation of the Free Areas of Blocks 17/06 and 32/21. The company is also eyeing a $15 billion investment in the Namibe basin, pending the results of ongoing exploration activities. These efforts are expected to unlock new resources in Angola. Katrina Fisher, Managing Director of ExxonMobil Angola, will share further insights into ExxonMobil's investment plans at AOG 2025.

With a long history in Angola, energy majors bp and Eni have played an instrumental part in unlocking resources and generating economic opportunities for the country. The merger of the companies' Angolan operations in 2022 saw the rise of Azule Energy – Angola's largest independent equity producer of oil and gas – and the subsequent integration of bp and Eni's project portfolio and expertise. On the back of this, Azule Energy has spearheaded various large-scale operations in Angola, with new targets to increase production to 250,000 bpd. Major upcoming developments include the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development (2025) and Angola's first non-associated gas project (2026). During AOG 2025, Guido Brusco, COO: Global Natural Resources at Eni, and Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice President of Production & Operations at bp, will provide insight into Angola's exploration and production landscape, from oil exploration to natural gas to global partnerships and future investment prospects.

Nigerian independent exploration and production company First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) has a strong portfolio of producing assets in Nigeria and is currently pursuing regional growth opportunities. With operations spanning both shallow waters and onshore blocks in the Niger Delta, FIRST E&P has established experience in exploration and production activities. While not directly active in Angola as of yet, FIRST E&P stands to play a notable role in unlocking greater value from Angola's oil and gas resources. During AOG 2025, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, CEO & Managing Director of FIRST E&P, is expected to share insight into how the company's experience in Nigeria can support future oil and gas projects in Angola.

Angolan oil and gas company Alfort Petroleum is pursuing onshore exploration in Angola, following its qualification as an operator under the country's 2020 bid round. During the round, Alfort Petroleum won operatorship of Block KON 8, attaining a 50% stake in the asset. To date, the company has completed the seismic acquisition phase for the block and is currently in the final stages of interpreting the data. Alfort Petroleum aims to start drilling activities in Q4, 2025 or Q1, 2026. At AOG 2025, Gianni Gaspar-Martins, General Manager of Alfort Petroleum, is expected to provide an update on Block KON 8.

Meanwhile, Angolan private energy company Etu Energias seeks to increase oil and gas production to 80,000 bpd by 2030 through the optimization of producing assets and the accelerated development of newly-acquired blocks. The company expanded its portfolio of operated and non-operated blocks from 6 to 15 in 2024, while its reserves grew 2.6 times to reach 106 million barrels. In 2025, the company continues to drive a 3D seismic campaign at Block FS/FTST, will spud the Chimacuanga exploration well and will complete feasibility studies at the newly-acquired Blocks CON 1 and CON 4. Etu Energias CEO Edson dos Santos is speaking at AOG 2025, where he is expected to share insight into the company's exploration and production strategy.

