Saothair Capital Partners Announces Closing Of Fund II
WAYNE, Pa., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saothair Capital Partners, LLC ("Saothair"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial companies, today announced the final closing of its second fund, Saothair Fund II, L.P., with $300 million in investor capital commitments, more than double the size of its predecessor inaugural fund. The closing was meaningfully oversubscribed and comes less than two years after Saothair closed its $125 million Fund I.
Saothair secured capital commitments from a distinguished group of existing and new institutional investors, including leading college and university endowments, single- and multi-family offices, and outsourced CIOs.
Building on the firm's disciplined and operationally-focused approach, Saothair Fund II will continue to pursue control investments in manufacturing companies navigating transition and complexity, particularly through corporate carve-outs, bankruptcies, out-of-court restructurings, turnarounds, and other special situations.
Kevin Madden, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Saothair, commented, "Fund II represents a significant step forward in our mission to be the partner of choice for manufacturing businesses facing unique challenges and inflection points. We are extraordinarily grateful for our new and returning limited partners, who recognize and embrace the differentiated nature of our investment approach."
Richard Lozyniak, Co-Founder and Operating Partner of Saothair, added, "We are tremendously excited to continue partnering with management teams to unlock potential and drive growth through a culture of continuous improvement. Our approach remains hands-on, execution-oriented, and focused on long-term value creation."
Pacenote Capital LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for Saothair in the fundraising process, McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel in connection with the fundraising, and IQ-EQ served as fund administrator.
About Saothair Capital Partners
Saothair Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial businesses facing unique financial or operational challenges. Saothair makes controlling equity investments in companies across a wide range of industries, including paper & packaging, plastics, metals processing, automotive or heavy truck, building products, healthcare-related products, food & beverage and other niche manufacturing. Saothair works in partnership with each of the key stakeholders invested in the long-term success of the business. For more information please see .
