Agricultural Biotechnology Market Outlook Report To 2030, With Profiles Of Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, FMC, Bioceres Crop Solutions, Evogene, Marrone Bio Innovations, Calyxt & Arcadia Biosciences

The agricultural biotechnology market is navigating a critical era of innovation, with advancements in gene editing, precision breeding, and data-driven agronomy setting new standards for industry growth. Decision-makers face elevated expectations for resilient, efficient solutions amid regulatory shifts, evolving trade dynamics, and increasing focus on sustainability.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Overview

The agricultural biotechnology market grew from USD 58.47 billion in 2024 to USD 65.60 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 113.24 billion by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 11.64%. This robust expansion is driven by demand for enhanced crop yield, resilience to changing climate conditions, and the adoption of sophisticated biotechnological tools across key global regions. Growing attention to food security, regional innovation initiatives, and regulatory progress underpin this upward trajectory.

Scope & Segmentation

This market research delivers a comprehensive analysis, structuring the agricultural biotechnology landscape around vital segments, technology platforms, and regional activity to support actionable strategic planning:



Crop Types : Cereals (barley, maize, rice, wheat), fruits and vegetables (apple, potato, tomato), oilseeds (rapeseed, soybean, sunflower), and pulses (chickpea, lentil, pea).

Trait Types : Disease resistance, drought tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and insect resistance shape R&D priorities and crop performance.

Application Areas : Includes biopesticides, diagnostics, micropropagation, and seeds to address diverse market and production needs.

Technologies : Bioinformatics, genetic engineering, tissue culture (organogenesis and somatic embryogenesis), and molecular marker systems (SNP and SSR) accelerate breeding and trait development.

End Use Segments : Applications span biofuel, fiber, food and feed, as well as pharmaceutical and industrial products, reflecting the sector's versatility.

Regional Coverage : Americas (including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan). Leading Companies : The market features prominent players such as Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Corteva, Inc., Syngenta AG, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., Evogene Ltd., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Calyxt, Inc., and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers



Gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 have significantly expedited trait development, resulting in more precise improvements in disease resistance and environmental adaptation.

Artificial intelligence and remote sensing are increasingly integrated into farming operations, optimizing input use and supporting data-driven field management.

Regional momentum is diverse, with the Americas fostering rapid commercialization, Europe & the Middle East driving targeted desert-adapted crops, and Asia-Pacific advancing large-scale public-private biotech initiatives.

Strategic alliances are central to market leadership, as companies expand innovation portfolios and enter collaborations to access emerging market opportunities and next-generation agritech platforms.

Growing attention to sustainability, regulatory adaptation, and public acceptance is influencing product development and competitive positioning. Expanding applications into pharmaceutical, biofuel, and industrial domains provide additional pathways for value creation and market resilience.

Tariff Impact Reshaping Trade Flows

Recent United States tariff changes have led to shifts in global trade strategies for biotech seeds and inputs. Companies are revising supply chains, investing in alternative production sites, and focusing on regions with more favorable regulatory and tariff environments. These dynamics have catalyzed the emergence of regional innovation clusters and increased the need for ongoing trade diplomacy to ensure uninterrupted market access.

Why This Report Matters



Enables senior leaders to anticipate market movements across technologies, regions, and applications, supporting proactive investment and planning.

Delivers a clear framework for assessing regulatory, technological, and trade risks in real time. Facilitates targeted partnership cultivation and portfolio diversification aligned with the evolving agricultural biotechnology landscape.

The agricultural biotechnology market is evolving through scientific, regulatory, and commercial transformations. Equipped with actionable insights, organizations are well-positioned to drive sustainable innovation and secure a competitive edge.

Companies Featured

The companies profiled in this Agricultural Biotechnology market report include:



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva, Inc.

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Evogene Ltd.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Calyxt, Inc. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

