Agricultural Biotechnology Market Outlook Report To 2030, With Profiles Of Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, FMC, Bioceres Crop Solutions, Evogene, Marrone Bio Innovations, Calyxt & Arcadia Biosciences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agricultural biotechnology market presents opportunities in gene editing, precision breeding, and AI integration, driven by demand for climate-resilient, sustainable solutions. Regional innovation and strategic alliances are key, with expanding applications in pharma, biofuels, and industry enhancing growth potential.
Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Crop Type, Trait Type, Application, Technology, End Use - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The agricultural biotechnology market is navigating a critical era of innovation, with advancements in gene editing, precision breeding, and data-driven agronomy setting new standards for industry growth. Decision-makers face elevated expectations for resilient, efficient solutions amid regulatory shifts, evolving trade dynamics, and increasing focus on sustainability.
Agricultural Biotechnology Market Overview
The agricultural biotechnology market grew from USD 58.47 billion in 2024 to USD 65.60 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 113.24 billion by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 11.64%. This robust expansion is driven by demand for enhanced crop yield, resilience to changing climate conditions, and the adoption of sophisticated biotechnological tools across key global regions. Growing attention to food security, regional innovation initiatives, and regulatory progress underpin this upward trajectory.
Scope & Segmentation
This market research delivers a comprehensive analysis, structuring the agricultural biotechnology landscape around vital segments, technology platforms, and regional activity to support actionable strategic planning:
Crop Types : Cereals (barley, maize, rice, wheat), fruits and vegetables (apple, potato, tomato), oilseeds (rapeseed, soybean, sunflower), and pulses (chickpea, lentil, pea). Trait Types : Disease resistance, drought tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and insect resistance shape R&D priorities and crop performance. Application Areas : Includes biopesticides, diagnostics, micropropagation, and seeds to address diverse market and production needs. Technologies : Bioinformatics, genetic engineering, tissue culture (organogenesis and somatic embryogenesis), and molecular marker systems (SNP and SSR) accelerate breeding and trait development. End Use Segments : Applications span biofuel, fiber, food and feed, as well as pharmaceutical and industrial products, reflecting the sector's versatility. Regional Coverage : Americas (including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan). Leading Companies : The market features prominent players such as Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Corteva, Inc., Syngenta AG, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., Evogene Ltd., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Calyxt, Inc., and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
Gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 have significantly expedited trait development, resulting in more precise improvements in disease resistance and environmental adaptation. Artificial intelligence and remote sensing are increasingly integrated into farming operations, optimizing input use and supporting data-driven field management. Regional momentum is diverse, with the Americas fostering rapid commercialization, Europe & the Middle East driving targeted desert-adapted crops, and Asia-Pacific advancing large-scale public-private biotech initiatives. Strategic alliances are central to market leadership, as companies expand innovation portfolios and enter collaborations to access emerging market opportunities and next-generation agritech platforms. Growing attention to sustainability, regulatory adaptation, and public acceptance is influencing product development and competitive positioning. Expanding applications into pharmaceutical, biofuel, and industrial domains provide additional pathways for value creation and market resilience.
Tariff Impact Reshaping Trade Flows
Recent United States tariff changes have led to shifts in global trade strategies for biotech seeds and inputs. Companies are revising supply chains, investing in alternative production sites, and focusing on regions with more favorable regulatory and tariff environments. These dynamics have catalyzed the emergence of regional innovation clusters and increased the need for ongoing trade diplomacy to ensure uninterrupted market access.
Why This Report Matters
Enables senior leaders to anticipate market movements across technologies, regions, and applications, supporting proactive investment and planning. Delivers a clear framework for assessing regulatory, technological, and trade risks in real time. Facilitates targeted partnership cultivation and portfolio diversification aligned with the evolving agricultural biotechnology landscape.
The agricultural biotechnology market is evolving through scientific, regulatory, and commercial transformations. Equipped with actionable insights, organizations are well-positioned to drive sustainable innovation and secure a competitive edge.
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Agricultural Biotechnology market report include:
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Corteva, Inc. Syngenta AG BASF SE FMC Corporation Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Evogene Ltd. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Calyxt, Inc. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 183
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $65.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $113.24 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Agricultural Biotechnology Market, by Crop Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cereals
8.2.1. Barley
8.2.2. Maize
8.2.3. Rice
8.2.4. Wheat
8.3. Fruits And Vegetables
8.3.1. Apple
8.3.2. Potato
8.3.3. Tomato
8.4. Oilseeds
8.4.1. Rapeseed
8.4.2. Soybean
8.4.3. Sunflower
8.5. Pulses
8.5.1. Chickpea
8.5.2. Lentil
8.5.3. Pea
9. Agricultural Biotechnology Market, by Trait Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Disease Resistant
9.3. Drought Tolerant
9.4. Herbicide Tolerant
9.5. Insect Resistant
10. Agricultural Biotechnology Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Biopesticides
10.3. Diagnostics
10.4. Micropropagation
10.5. Seeds
11. Agricultural Biotechnology Market, by Technology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Bioinformatics
11.3. Genetic Engineering
11.4. Molecular Markers
11.4.1. SNP
11.4.2. SSR
11.5. Tissue Culture
11.5.1. Organogenesis
11.5.2. Somatic Embryogenesis
12. Agricultural Biotechnology Market, by End Use
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Biofuel
12.3. Fiber
12.4. Food And Feed
12.5. Pharmaceutical And Industrial Products
13. Americas Agricultural Biotechnology Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Agricultural Biotechnology Market
15. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
16.3.2. Corteva, Inc.
16.3.3. Syngenta AG
16.3.4. BASF SE
16.3.5. FMC Corporation
16.3.6. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
16.3.7. Evogene Ltd.
16.3.8. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
16.3.9. Calyxt, Inc.
16.3.10. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Agricultural Biotechnology Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN03072025004107003653ID1109757465
CommentsNo comment