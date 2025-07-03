INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - HIMS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that purchasers or acquirers of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) securities between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until August 25, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit. Captioned Sookdeo v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-05315 (N.D. Cal.), the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit charges Hims & Hers as well as certain of Hims & Hers' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A subsequently filed complaint is captioned Yaghsizian v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-05321 (N.D. Cal.).

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Hims & Hers is a telehealth company that provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and personal care products. According to the complaint, on April 29, 2025, Hims & Hers announced a long-term collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S, starting with the immediate sale of“a bundled offering of Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved Wegovy® on the Hims & Hers platform.”

The Hims & Hers class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hims & Hers was engaged in the“deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk”; and (ii) as a result, there was a substantial risk that Hims & Hers' collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated.

The Hims & Hers class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk issued a press release announcing that it was terminating its partnership with Hims & Hers“based on Hims & Hers deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk.” On this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell more than 34%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Hims & Hers securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit.

