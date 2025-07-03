3I Announces Prime Day 2025 Sale With Major Savings On Flagship And All-New Robot Vacuums

HONG KONG, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3i, a pioneering smart home brand, has announced exclusive Prime Day offers running from July 8 to 11, with promotional offers across its top-performing robot vacuum and mop models. This year's highlights include the 3i S10 Ultra, 3i P10 Ultra, and the newly released 3i G10+, all designed to meet diverse cleaning needs with cutting-edge features and intelligent automation.

3i S10 Ultra: Cleaning Automation, Taken Further

Leading the lineup is the 3i S10 Ultra, 3i's 2024 flagship model. As the World's First WaterRecycleTM Floor-Washing Robot Vacuum, it eliminates the need for manual water replacement or plumbing by recycling used mop water through a sub-boiling distillation and condensation system built into its base station. In addition to reusing wastewater, the station can also generate water from ambient humidity. The water is further purified using integrated silver ions and a carbon rod, ensuring consistently fresh water for every mop cycle. Beyond automatic water management, the multifunctional base station automates a wide range of tasks, including mop washing and drying, detergent dispensing, and dust collection.

In addition to station-based mop washing, the S10 Ultra's roller mop self-cleans in real time during cleaning, keeping the mop spotless and minimizing dirt transfer. The roller extends for edge cleaning, applies 12N of downward pressure, and spins at 330 RPM for effective scrubbing. Paired with the super-strong suction power, the S10 Ultra excels at both mopping and deep vacuuming. Enhanced by green-light DirtScanTM and ApexVisionTM navigation with AI obstacle avoidance, the S10 Ultra is built for users seeking advanced automation, standout high-tech features, and the ultimate hands-free experience.

The S10 Ultra will be available at 37% off during 3i Prime Day sale. Use the special code S10USAVE5 for an additional 5% off, bringing the final price to $1139.99 (MSRP $1899.99).

3i P10 Ultra: Effortless Deep Cleaning Every Day

The 3i P10 Ultra delivers reliable deep cleaning with low maintenance, and with a generous Prime Day discount this year makes it an even better value for budget-conscious shoppers. It features dual 220 RPM spinning mops-one extendable for thorough edge cleaning-and provides 18,000 Pa suction power for effective dirt removal from hardwood crevices. With intelligent DirtScanTM, AI obstacle avoidance, and LDS LiDAR navigation, it ensures precise, efficient coverage.

The P10 Ultra comes with a comprehensive base station that handles key tasks like 140°F hot-water mop washing, base self-cleaning, and Auto TangleCutTM hair removal. Well-suited for those who prefer consistent floor cleanliness without frequent manual intervention, the P10 Ultra balances advanced functionality with practical everyday convenience.

The P10 Ultra will be available at 45% off during 3i Prime Day sale. Use the special code P10USAVE5 for an additional 5% off, bringing the final price to $569.99 only(MSRP $1099.99).

3i G10+: Premium Power, Accessible Price

Rounding out the trio is the 3i G10+, the latest addition to the 3i robot vacuum lineup. Designed for users who want smart cleaning in a more compact form factor, it features patented onboard debris compression, enabling up to 60 days of use without manual emptying and eliminating the need for a bulky auto-empty station or disposal bags. To maintain hygiene, the dustbin is equipped with UV light.

The G10+'s extendable, adaptive side brush and mop ensure thorough coverage along edges and corners. With 18,000 Pa suction, it lifts dust and debris in a single pass, while ApexVisionTM LiDAR and an AI camera ensure smooth navigation and obstacle avoidance on par with flagship models.

Packed with advanced features like AI-powered DirtScanTM, Auto LED lighting, and customizable carpet cleaning, the G10+ delivers outstanding value. It's an ideal pick for smaller homes or shoppers looking for premium tech at a more accessible price.

The G10+ will be now at 22% off during 3i Prime Day sale. Use the special code G10USAVE10 for an additional 10% off, bringing the final price to $314.99 (MSRP $449.99).

All three models are up for grabs at a discount from July 8–11 on Amazon. For more information, visit the 3i Amazon storefront during the event.

SOURCE 3i

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED