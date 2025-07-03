VNBTC Launches AI-Powered Cloud Mining Platform Offering Effortless Daily Crypto Earnings
AI-Powered Crypto Mining Farms: Efficiency and Profitability
VNBTC has been providing competitive Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining ROI for over 6 years. But, with AI optimization, VNBTC data centers automatically ensure energy efficiency, controlling mining times.
“Through AI optimization, we have managed to cut energy costs by 50%, leading to our decision to revise the profits we offer on our cloud mining contracts,” said the VNBTC spokesperson.
With energy consumption reduced, VNBTC is seeing higher profit margins. The platform recently revised its cloud mining contracts to offer a free Dogecoin cloud mining contract . Also, the profits offered through the Bitcoin cloud mining contract increased 2X.
Global Coverage, Leading in Eco-Friendly Mining
VNBTC now owns 100 Bitcoin mining farms and 150 other mining farms that facilitate Dogecoin cloud mining and other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Solana, and Ethereum. These mining farms are fully powered by green energy from renewable sources like solar and wind. So far, the platform has built its reputation as a trustworthy cloud mining site serving over 21 million users across 110+ countries.
VNBTC's affiliate program offers 3% for directly referred investors and a 1.8% commission for investors referred by the direct referrals: a two-level system. Additionally, cloud mining enthusiasts can create content and earn USDT with the VNBTC bounty program.
Final Thoughts
AI-powered cloud mining is taking center stage in 2025, and VNBTC leads the revolution with innovative solutions. With the highest profitability, VNBTC has managed to offer some of the most lucrative cloud mining contracts.
If you seek a high-return passive income stream, try VNBTC. You could start with the free Dogecoin cloud mining plan or purchase other contracts offering higher ROI.
Media Contact:
James Carter
Marketing Specialist, VNBTC
...
Support Contact:
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment