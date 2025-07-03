Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Roof Vent For A Clothes Dryer Duct (TLS-786)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a roofing contractor, and I thought there could be a better way to access a clothes dryer exhaust from the roof area, while also providing easy access for lint cleaning," said an inventor, from Port Richey, Fla., "so I invented the A D R V. My design increases convenience and safety, which could help promote regular vent cleaning to help prevent fire risks."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified duct rooftop vent for a clothes dryer appliance. In doing so, it offers an easier way to clean out the vent. As a result, it helps prevent lint buildup within the ductwork. It also helps reduce the risk of home fires due to common lint. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-786, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

