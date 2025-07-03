Contify Announces Athena, Its Agentic AI Insights Engine That Enables Enterprises Access Truly Autonomous, Trusted Market And Competitive Intelligence

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contify, a leading AI-native Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) platform, today launched Athena , its proprietary Agentic AI insights engine. Athena eliminates manual M&CI work and delivers trusted, decision-ready market and competitor insights, with enterprise-grade accuracy. It enables organizations to make faster, more confident decisions and compete with greater agility.

Unlike generic AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity, which often hallucinate, respond from unverified web content, and even fabricate sources, making them unsuitable for enterprise use, Athena is built on a foundation of data integrity coupled with strict AI-usage guardrails. It continuously analyzes unstructured updates from millions of verified external and internal sources. It synthesizes what matters and connects information through a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores the organization's context, to produce reliable insights.

"With AI accelerating the pace of change, the demand for timely, reliable intelligence has never been higher," said Mohit Bhakuni, CEO of Contify. "Intelligence professionals are often stretched thin, grappling with overwhelming data, frequent stakeholder requests, and generic AI assistant limitations. Athena transforms this by automating grunt work and providing rich, verified insights. It frees them to focus on strategic priorities and become trusted advisors their organizations rely on."

Contify's commitment to data quality underpins Athena. For over 15 years, Contify has been known for delivering the industry's cleanest and highest-quality intelligence. Half of Contify's workforce, including data engineers and analysts, focuses on building and maintaining a robust data engine covering 700,000+ companies, 100+ industry segments, and extensive business topics. This ensures every piece of information entering and synthesizing into insights on the platform meets the highest accuracy standards, making it reliable for business-critical decisions.

