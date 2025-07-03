Great Pacific Gold Announces Closing Of Upsized $16.9 Million Private Placement Financing Led By Canaccord Genuity Corp

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) -(TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("", "" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "") for gross proceeds of $16,944,840. The Offering was conducted by Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Haywood Securities Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "").

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 37,655,200 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years following closing of the Offering.

The Units were offered pursuant to Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935, Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus or registration requirements, and the securities issued under the Offering are not subject to a hold period in Canada.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for drilling at the Wild Dog Project, additional exploration activities in Papua New Guinea and for general and administrative expenses and working capital purposes, all as further described in the amended and restated offering document of the Company dated June 24, 2025 and filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

In consideration for the services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Agents received a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and were granted non-transferrable broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants ") in such number equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a " Broker Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.45 per Broker Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Offering. The Broker Warrants and underlying Broker Warrant Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period until November 4, 2025.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or the securities laws of any state of the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of any applicable state of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.