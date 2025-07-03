SOCAR Fiber And Turknet Announce Strategic Partnership To Boost Turkiye's Internet Infrastructure
SOCAR Fiber, a subsidiary of SOCAR Turkiye, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with TurkNet aimed at enhancing Turkiye's internet infrastructure. As part of the collaboration, SOCAR Fibre's 1,850-kilometre-long express fibre route - running alongside the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) - will be integrated into TurkNet's backbone network
