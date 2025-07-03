Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR Fiber And Turknet Announce Strategic Partnership To Boost Turkiye's Internet Infrastructure

SOCAR Fiber And Turknet Announce Strategic Partnership To Boost Turkiye's Internet Infrastructure


2025-07-03 10:07:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

SOCAR Fiber, a subsidiary of SOCAR Turkiye, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with TurkNet aimed at enhancing Turkiye's internet infrastructure. As part of the collaboration, SOCAR Fibre's 1,850-kilometre-long express fibre route - running alongside the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) - will be integrated into TurkNet's backbone network...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN03072025000195011045ID1109757219

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search