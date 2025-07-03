Bladex Leads USD 120 Million Syndicated Loan For Sudameris Bank, Supporting Its Growth In Paraguay

The transaction will allow Sudameris to accelerate its expansion in Paraguay by broadening financing options for SMEs and corporations. Ten banks took part-several as first-time partners-underscoring the pivotal role regional banks play in Latin America's sustainable economic development.

PANAMA CITY, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex, NYSE: BLX ) today announced the successful closing of a USD 120 million syndicated loan for Sudameris Bank, one of Paraguay's leading financial institutions.

This transaction marks an important milestone in the long-standing strategic partnership between Bladex and Sudameris. Over the years, both institutions have collaborated to strengthen Paraguay's financial system and foster solutions that promote economic growth across the region. Ten financial entities participated in the loan, six of which are working with Sudameris for the first time, significantly expanding the bank's network of international partners and reaffirming market confidence in its vision and strength.

A standout feature of the deal was Bladex's ability to structure and coordinate it in under two months, once again demonstrating the bank's agility, technical expertise, and deep knowledge of regional markets. This efficiency proved crucial for seizing favorable market conditions.

The loan was substantially oversubscribed, reflecting strong market appetite, international confidence in Paraguay's macroeconomic stability, belief in Sudameris growth strategy, and trust in Bladex's capability to structure and lead high-quality syndicated transactions.

Proceeds will enable Sudameris to advance its institutional growth in Paraguay by expanding financing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as corporations that need capital to bolster their competitiveness locally and regionally.

"We are proud to continue creating financial solutions alongside Sudameris that drive Latin America's development. This transaction reaffirms Bladex's commitment to being a long-term strategic partner, supporting leading institutions like Sudameris in their growth and consolidation," said Jorge Salas, CEO of Bladex.

Conor McEnroy, Chairman of Sudameris Bank, added: "This financing highlights the strength of our institution and the support we enjoy from the regional financial system. We deeply appreciate Bladex's leadership and partnership as we enter this new phase of expansion aimed at broadening access to credit and helping more Paraguayan companies grow."

Headquartered in Panama with a presence throughout Latin America, Bladex continues to position itself as a key player in structuring financial solutions that support regional trade and investment, fulfilling its mission to build bridges for sustainable economic development. Sudameris, meanwhile, strengthens its standing as a solid, dynamic financial institution committed to Paraguay's growth.

Based in Asunción, Sudameris Bank is the country's leading lender to the productive sector, ranking first in the industrial, livestock, and agricultural segments and serving both corporate clients and SMEs. The bank also leads the structuring of local syndicated loans for investment and expansion projects in major industries, reinforcing its role as a dynamic institution dedicated to Paraguay's development.

Contact:

Maria Balbuena, VP Fis y Corps Cono Sur

Tel: +(54911) 6110-1240



SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED