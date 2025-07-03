Integris Debuts New Brand With The Launch Of M365 Security & Compliance Assessment

Future-ready MSP positions itself for the next era of client-focused IT leadership, with a bold new look and enhanced security assessment tool

CRANBURY, N.J., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris , a national leader in future-ready managed services, is proud to announce a highly anticipated brand refresh with the launch of its newly reimagined website. This natural brand evolution reflects Integris' commitment to innovation and underscores its progress to becoming an MSP of the future in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Integris's brand renaissance is reflected in updated messaging that highlights our focus on highly regulated small and midsized businesses, a commitment to premium content and thought leadership, and a modern design that embodies our future-ready mission.

"As we usher in this new chapter at Integris, it is essential that our brand reflects not only how we feel, but also who we are becoming," said Deborah Julius, SVP of Marketing. "Our refreshed identity, and enhanced product offerings represent a bold step forward in our evolution, positioning us as an MSP of the future - one that is agile, innovative, and relentlessly focused on delivering greater value to our clients."

As a part of Integris' elevated brand identity, the company is also introducing enhanced product offerings including its Microsoft 365 Security & Compliance Assessment . This premium offering provides clients with a comprehensive review of their Microsoft 365 environments, helping them to unlock the full value of their investment, while strengthening security and compliance. Integris' new M365 Security Assessment is just the beginning of a new rollout of resources that will be provided to small businesses. This will further position Integris as a strategic advisor, helping organizations gain a higher return on investment from their Microsoft technologies.

Integris' M365 Security Assessment identifies critical security gaps and delivers tailored recommendations that will enable customers to maximize productivity and achieve their maximum return on investment.

"Although many organizations are utilizing M365 tools, few manage to fully capitalize on their full potential, leaving critical value left untouched," said Adel Strauss, VP of Product and Portfolio at Integris. "Underutilized M365 environments can not only hinder performance and diminished returns but also introduce avoidable security vulnerabilities."

To learn more about Integris' suite of solutions and services, visit . To schedule your M365 Security and Compliance Assessment, visit href="" rel="nofollow" integrisit/microsoft-365-assessmen .

About Integris

Integris is a national leader in future-ready managed services, delivering innovative solutions that drive digital maturity for small to midsize businesses. We go beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, refine cloud solutions, and ensure compliance-all while enhancing our client's digital capabilities. Our goal is to transform each organization into a smarter and faster digital powerhouse. Our platform is responsive, secure, and ready to meet the unique regulatory demands of the industries we serve. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). For more information, visit integrisit .

SOURCE Integris

