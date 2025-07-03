COSRX's Hottest New Launches Go On Sale For The First Time During U.S. Amazon Prime Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This limited-time opportunity offers beauty shoppers across the U.S. a chance to experience COSRX's newest essentials at special pricing, just as summer skincare and haircare needs reach their peak.

Summer Skincare Stars: COSRX's New Essentials at a Glance



COSRX The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer (25% off)

This silky-smooth moisturizer locks in hydration, strengthens the skin barrier, and soothes sensitivity and dryness. Its unique, weightless texture has deemed it a summer must have for users who are tired of the heavy, greasy formulas seen in traditional ceramide moisturizers. After selling out within days of its March 2025 debut, it's now available for the first time at a special promotional price.



COSRX Airy-Light Clear Sunscreen Stick (26% off)

A broad-spectrum SPF 50 stick that glides on clear with zero white cast. Lightweight and sweat-resistant, it offers portable, invisible protection - perfect for hot, humid days and outdoor touch-ups.



COSRX The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask (20% off)

Infused with six peptides and low-molecular-weight collagen, this hydrogel mask helps lift, hydrate, and smooth the skin. The cooling gel texture makes it an ideal end-of-day reset.

COSRX The Alpha-Arbutin Discoloration Care Hydrogel Mask (20% off)

Formulated with alpha-arbutin and collagen, this mask visibly fades dark spots and evens out tone without irritation. It leaves skin brighter, smoother, and more radiant after every use.

Now Trending: COSRX's New Peptide-132 Haircare Collection Joins Prime Day

Launched just two weeks ago, the Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Collection is already turning heads with its innovative bond-repair technology and is now making its Prime Day debut. Rooted in the same high-performance science behind COSRX's skincare, this three-step system restores strength, shine, and smoothness to damaged hair.



COSRX PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo (25% off)

A bond-repair shampoo powered by patented PEPTIDE-132, it cleanses gently while restoring strength and soothing the scalp. Ideal for anyone dealing with flakes, dryness, or daily damage.



COSRX PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment (30% off)

This salon-grade treatment repairs weakened strands with a potent blend of PEPTIDE-132 and plant oils. Named Amazon's #1 New Release upon launch, it smooths, strengthens, and locks in moisture for instantly softer, shinier hair.

COSRX PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum (25% off)

A featherlight finishing serum that seals split ends and boosts shine without grease or weight. Fortified with PEPTIDE-132, it's perfect for color-treated, heat-exposed, or frizz-prone hair needing a smooth, glazed finish.

Mark Your Calendar: COSRX Prime Day Deals Start July 8

With exclusive Prime Day pricing and limited-time access, COSRX's newest skincare and haircare innovations will be more accessible than ever. Whether soothing sun-stressed skin, upgrading your SPF routine, or repairing damaged strands, this lineup offers targeted, high-performance solutions for summer's top beauty concerns.

All items will be available at discounted prices on Amazon from July 8–11, 2025, exclusively for Prime members.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom , Target and . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

