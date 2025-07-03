Texas Tech, ACU, Natura Resources Announce Path To Deployment For Nuclear Reactor, Desalination Of Produced Water



Water Security : Reclaiming and purifying produced water supports long-term water sustainability in drought-prone regions.

Clean Energy Innovation : The deployment of molten salt reactor technology in Texas advances a new era of safe, efficient and carbon-free power generation. Global Health Impact : The reactor's ability to produce vital medical isotopes helps address critical global shortages, enhancing cancer care and diagnostic medicine worldwide.

Through a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding announced in January, Texas Tech University , Abilene Christian University (ACU), Natura Resources and the Texas Produced Water Consortium (TxPWC) are advancing molten salt reactor (MSR) technology to address Texas' most pressing water and energy challenges. A key goal of the collaboration is to integrate MSR technology with water desalination systems, aiming to purify produced water from oil and gas operations for beneficial use.

A recent appropriation from the Texas Legislature, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, directs funding to Texas Tech to accelerate produced water research, in partnership with ACU and Natura Resources, and to complete the construction of the molten salt research reactor in Abilene.

The Natura Resources MSR-1, a liquid-fueled molten salt reactor that was licensed last year by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to be constructed on ACU's campus as a university research reactor – the nation's first in more than 30 years – is the first step toward commercial deployment of the technology in the Permian Basin to provide energy and beneficial use of produced water. The appropriation to Texas Tech will include a subaward to ACU for research, development, permitting, licensing and construction of the MSR-1 through the university's Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Laboratory .

"Texas Tech University is proud to partner with Abilene Christian University and Natura Resources in advancing desalination of produced water through cutting-edge molten salt reactor technology," said Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech University.

"This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to innovation, sustainability and addressing critical energy and water security challenges."

Natura's MSR technology will also generate life-saving medical isotopes essential for cancer treatment, diagnostic imaging and other advanced medical procedures, which will help alleviate global shortages and establish Texas as a leader in medical Innovation.

"We are deeply grateful to the Texas Legislature for their historic commitment to advanced nuclear innovation," said Doug Robison, founder and CEO of Natura Resources. "This appropriation allows Natura and ACU to deploy the nation's first advanced, liquid-fueled reactor in late 2026. Such milestones position Natura as the leader in the advanced reactor space and Texas as the leader in clean energy, water technology and the production of life-saving medical isotopes. Thanks to this unprecedented support, Texas is poised to shape the future of energy, water and medical science for the world."

The ongoing partnership between Texas Tech, ACU and Natura Resources also contributes to workforce development, research and the establishment of a robust supply chain within Texas. These efforts, supported by the state's historic support, will help ensure reliable, affordable and sustainable energy, water and medical resources for Texas communities and beyond.

"Abilene Christian University is honored to partner in this historic initiative with Texas Tech University and Natura Resources," said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. "ACU, along with our partners, is positioned to become a national leader in advanced nuclear training and research, setting a global standard for clean energy and medical advancements. We are especially grateful to Sen. Perry, Rep. Lambert and Rep. Darby for their leadership and support in making this partnership possible."

About Natura Resources, LLC

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced reactor developer committed to answering the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water by developing commercially deployable molten salt reactors. Natura's small modular reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which increases efficiency and reduces waste. The Natura MSR-1 being deployed at Abilene Christian University is the first liquid-fueled reactor design to receive a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In less than five years, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to performance.

Abilene Christian University serves a diverse student population of about 6,700 with world-class teaching in a Christ-centered community. Founded in 1906, this Carnegie Research 2 university is nationally recognized for undergraduate teaching and undergraduate research. Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, as well as 71 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs and four doctoral programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Learn more at acu .

SOURCE Abilene Christian University