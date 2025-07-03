New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Predator 2000-Watt Power Stations Due to Shock Hazard (25-366)



DEWALT Recalls Grinder Flap Discs Due to Laceration and Injury Hazards (25-367)



Jeriflyer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Junjuanshop (25-368)



Trane Recalls Gas/Electric Packaged Units Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard (25-369)



Positec Recalls Electric Corded Chainsaws and Pole Saws Due to Laceration Hazard (25-371)



SNLN Party Supply Toys Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Federal Toy Standard Violation; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi (25-372)



509 Recalls Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (25-374)



About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

