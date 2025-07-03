Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 30 06 2025


2025-07-03 09:31:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 JUIN 2025

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 236 664 445
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 275 690 162
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 273 207 101

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2025

Total number of shares 236,664,445
Theoretical number of voting rights 275,690,162
Number of exercisable voting rights 273,207,101

This disclosure is on Elis web site

Contacts

Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux , Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...

Attachment

  • Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 30 06 2025

MENAFN03072025004107003653ID1109757067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

