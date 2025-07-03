Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 30 06 2025
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital social
|236 664 445
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|275 690 162
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|273 207 101
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2025
|Total number of shares
|236,664,445
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|275,690,162
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|273,207,101
This disclosure is on Elis web site
Contacts
Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...
Charline Lefaucheux , Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...
