Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 30 06 2025

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 JUIN 2025 Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 236 664 445 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 275 690 162 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 273 207 101

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2025

Total number of shares 236,664,445 Theoretical number of voting rights 275,690,162 Number of exercisable voting rights 273,207,101

This disclosure is on Elis web site

