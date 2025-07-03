Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senior Russian navy official dies in line of duty

Senior Russian navy official dies in line of duty


2025-07-03 09:30:06
(MENAFN) Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Mikhail Gudkov, has been confirmed dead following an incident in Russia’s Kursk region. The news was announced on Thursday by the Governor of the Primorye region, who expressed condolences to the families, friends, and comrades of those who lost their lives.

According to the governor’s statement, Gudkov was killed “while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers.” The announcement did not provide specific details about the nature of the incident, but it emphasized that Gudkov died in the line of duty.

Also killed in the same incident was Nariman Shikhaliev, described as a loyal comrade and mutual friend of the governor and Gudkov.

The loss of such high-ranking personnel underscores the ongoing risks faced by military officials even outside of direct combat zones. Official sources have yet to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding their deaths or any ongoing investigations.

