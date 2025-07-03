403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senior Russian navy official dies in line of duty
(MENAFN) Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Mikhail Gudkov, has been confirmed dead following an incident in Russia’s Kursk region. The news was announced on Thursday by the Governor of the Primorye region, who expressed condolences to the families, friends, and comrades of those who lost their lives.
According to the governor’s statement, Gudkov was killed “while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers.” The announcement did not provide specific details about the nature of the incident, but it emphasized that Gudkov died in the line of duty.
Also killed in the same incident was Nariman Shikhaliev, described as a loyal comrade and mutual friend of the governor and Gudkov.
The loss of such high-ranking personnel underscores the ongoing risks faced by military officials even outside of direct combat zones. Official sources have yet to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding their deaths or any ongoing investigations.
According to the governor’s statement, Gudkov was killed “while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers.” The announcement did not provide specific details about the nature of the incident, but it emphasized that Gudkov died in the line of duty.
Also killed in the same incident was Nariman Shikhaliev, described as a loyal comrade and mutual friend of the governor and Gudkov.
The loss of such high-ranking personnel underscores the ongoing risks faced by military officials even outside of direct combat zones. Official sources have yet to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding their deaths or any ongoing investigations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment