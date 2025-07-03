Recerf Receives Its CE Mark, Advancing Access To Ceramic Hip Resurfacing Across Europe
ReCerf is the world's first commercially available ceramic HRA, first approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration in November 2024. Since its initial use in 2018, over 1,600 patients have received the device. Patient-reported outcomes are highly positive, and the revision rate remains very low up to six years.
Made from BIOLOX® delta ceramic, ReCerf eliminates concerns historically associated with metal-on-metal bearings and preserves more of the patient's natural bone. For surgeons, it offers a familiar procedure underpinned by improved materials, and is supported by a company long recognised as the home of modern hip resurfacing.
ReCerf's availability under CE marking is matched by a strong commitment to responsible adoption. MatOrtho supports structured education, careful patient selection, and ongoing clinical monitoring. A peer-led surgeon training programme is already in place to ensure safe and effective use.
This achievement strengthens MatOrtho's strategic growth and reaffirms its leadership in pioneering orthopaedic solutions designed to restore normal joint function and support high level activity.
MatOrtho (formerly Finsbury Orthopaedics) is a global leader in orthopaedic invention and innovation, committed to advancing joint replacement technologies that improve patient outcomes and set new clinical standards.
