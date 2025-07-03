Breaking Pi Network News: Zypto First Defi Wallet App To Earn Core-Team Verification

Breaking News for Pi Network Pioneers

First Official 3rd Party App with Pi Wallet Imports

Zypto VISA Card - Best Crypto Card with Pi Network Support

Zypto is the first KYB-verified Pi Network defi wallet app featuring on-chain swaps, bill pay and loading the best crypto cards in the most secure crypto wallet

- Joe Parkin - Co-founder of ZyptoŁóDź, ŁÓDZKIE, POLAND, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pi Core Team (PCT) has added Zypto to its official“List of KYB-Verified Businesses,” making the defi crypto wallet app and payments company the first third-party pi network defi wallet app to clear the platform's Know-Your-Business checks.Why this matters:Pioneers get a confirmed trusted partner. KYB approval confirms that Zypto's legal entity has passed internal compliance vetting. This adds to the company's already impressive list of partners that includes MoneyGram and the Stellar Development Foundation.Zypto extends a streak of“firsts.” The wallet was the earliest external app to support Pi wallets in March and, a month later, became the first to integrate both Shibarium and ShibaSwap-two cornerstone protocols in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Soon after, they also became the first to accept $Pi to load their reloadable crypto cards and also to pay bills with crypto in multiple countries.Spend $Pi on cards, bills and beyond:Reloadable VISA Cards. Users can already load Zypto's virtual or physical cards with $PI and 100-plus other coins-including BTC, ETH, SOL and USDC-positioning them among today's best crypto cards .Do you want to pay bills with $Pi ?. From utilities to tuition, car loans and much more, Zypto lets holders use crypto to settle more than 22,000 billers across ten countries-no bank account required.Gift cards. Over 8500 gift cards for popular brands and stores, including non-reloadable VISA and Mastercard.Convenient Cold Storage Security:Zypto pairs its software wallet with the Vault Key Card, an NFC-enabled cold-storage device that keeps private keys offline until a user taps to sign, backing up its claim to be the most secure defi wallet app for everyday payments.Traditional cold storage devices are electronic gadgets that are prone to damage. Moreover, the user experience is generally unfriendly and intimidating. The VKC encrypts and splits the user's private keys between the device and the card, keeping wallets completely offline until the moment of signing while the user's complete keys are not present on their device's storage nor on the card.The Vault Key Card by Zypto is designed with both security and convenience in mind. Users report set up taking around 30 seconds with transaction approvals taking mere seconds just by tapping the attractive, solid metal card to their device.DeFi swaps. No CEX, no custody risk:The built-in multichain swaps allow Pioneers to swap $PI directly for BTC, ETH, BNB and other assets without leaving the blockchain or surrendering keys, aligning with Pi Network's decentralisation goals.Zypto believes in providing users with choice and freedom without sacrificing sovereignty over funds. In order to promote this, the app provides a simple user interface, but has powerful features that satisfy even the most seasoned users.Apart from multichain swaps, Zypto has also integrated Uniswap, Pancakeswap, Aftermath and Shibaswap, allowing users to carry out on-chain trades on many blockchains without having to connect to external dApps, adding enormously to the user experience both in terms of convenience and security.Future roadmap:Zypto already released a dApp for Pi Network on zypto but so far it is in beta mode, allowing Pioneers to make a micro payment to test their backend Pi payment gateway system and get $1 in the company's rewards points called ZYPs (Zypto Points) in exchange. In future iterations of the dApp, Pioneers will be able to use a lot of Zypto's services directly from within the Pi Browser app as well as within Zypto App.Zypto also says it is“actively developing” a KYC flow so new and existing users can verify Pi wallets inside the app. Until that launches, Pioneers must import a wallet that has already passed Pi's own KYC to buy, sell, send, receive or spend Pi through Zypto.It is important to note that Zypto does not have access to users' private keys. As a defi wallet app, the keys are stored locally on users' devices or, if using a Vault Key Card, split between the device and the card.The addition of a KYC verification process on Zypto App will open the door to a new wave of Pi Network users including established defi enthusiasts and investors, bringing liquidity and a more varied user base to chain.Executive statement:“We're here to give Pioneers ways to use $Pi like any other currency. With Zypto, you can store and use crypto safely, stay on-chain and spend in the real world,” said Joe Parkin, Zypto Co-Founder.About ZyptoZypto offers a non-custodial wallet, crypto payment gateway and reloadable VISA programmes to users in around 190 countries. Its platform supports trading, bill pay and DeFi swaps across multiple blockchains-features now extended to the Pi community with official PCT verification.

