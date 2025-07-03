Kleenoil Launches Elaistm

Innovators in clean fuel and oil filtration solutions

A compact, plug-and-play diesel fuel cleaning system delivering ISO-clean fuel for cleaner engines and a cleaner planet.

Plug-and-Play Diesel Fuel Cleaning for a Cleaner Planet

- Kleenoil Filtration Ltd

LEEDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 'Made in Britain' – Kleenoil Filtration Ltd proudly announces the launch of ElaisTM, a compact, intelligent, and plug-and-play diesel fuel cleaning system that delivers ISO-clean fuel-without modifying the engine or OEM system.

Built for completely independent operation, ElaisTM connects externally to the fuel tank. There's no splicing, no ECU access, and no downtime. Simply connect power, place the feed and return lines into the tank, and let it clean ! Not just cleaning fuel but cleaning the entirety of the fuel system.

Fuel Cleanliness that Powers Change

ElaisTM using traditional filtration methods, filters diesel fuel to an ISO 18/16/13 standard or better, eliminating:

.Particles down to 3 microns absolute

.All forms of water (free, suspended, emulsified)

.Ferrous particles with an integrated 4000-gauss magnetic core

It operates in the field or depot, cleaning fuel during storage, transfer, or recirculation, and is housed in a durable 16-inch cube for easy deployment.

Millbrook Validated Performance

In independent testing ElaisTM-cleaned fuel demonstrated measurable improvements in engine behaviour and emissions output, including:

.Reduced particulate matter (PM) levels 12%

.Reduced Hydrocarbons (HC) 4%

.Reduced Carbon Monoxide (CO) 11.5%

The results confirm ElaisTM's effectiveness not only as a protective tool-but as a contributor to cleaner, more sustainable diesel operation.



Cleaner Fuel, Cleaner Air

By ensuring cleaner fuel enters the system, ElaisTM:

.Lowers soot and emissions

.Minimises DPF regeneration cycles

.Supports compliance with Euro 6, Stage V, and Tier 4 Final standards

“With ElaisTM, we're turning routine fuel management into a sustainability win,”-cleaner diesel really does mean a cleaner planet.”

Designed for Simplicity, Built for Industry

Ideal for:

.Agriculture and off-road machinery

.Fleet and logistics operators

.Construction & heavy equipment

.Generator backup and critical power

.Marine fuel systems and onboard tanks

ElaisTM works entirely outside the engine, making it perfect for new or existing machines with no risk to OEM warranty compliance.

Visible and Verifiable Results

Operators can take simple before-and-after sample bottles to visibly confirm clarity and cleanliness improvements. Kleenoil also offers prepaid lab analysis kits, giving users certified ISO fuel cleanliness reports-ideal for audits, warranty records, and ESG documentation.

Availability

ElaisTM is available now via Kleenoil Filtration Ltd and its global network.

📧 ...

🌐

________________________________________

About Kleenoil Filtration Ltd

Kleenoil has delivered trusted oil and fuel filtration solutions for over 50 years. Based in Leeds, UK, the company is known for its commitment to reliability, environmental performance, and no-nonsense engineering.

Jonathan Brough

Kleenoil Filtration Ltd

+44 7775 641250



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.