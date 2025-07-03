403
Vatican Cardinal Suggests Pope Leo Help Bridge U.S.-N. Korea Divide
(MENAFN) In a bold statement on Thursday, Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the first Korean prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy, emphasized the potential role Pope Leo XIV could play in improving relations between the United States and North Korea. According to media, You argued that the pope’s American nationality could provide a unique advantage in fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula.
“Since the pope is American, I believe he could play an important role in improving US-North Korea relations and in advancing peace on the Korean Peninsula. I think he has the potential to make a big impact on inter-Korean affairs,” You remarked during a news conference at the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea in Seoul.
In his remarks, You also expressed hope that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung would make a trip to the Vatican later this year to meet with Pope Leo XIV.
Reflecting on past Vatican efforts, You noted that the late Pope Francis had expressed a desire to visit Pyongyang and engage with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but North Korea never responded to the Vatican’s outreach.
US President Donald Trump, during his first term, met with Kim three times, holding two summits and conducting meetings in Singapore, Vietnam, and at the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the Korean Peninsula.
In a separate development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now expected to cancel his planned first visit to South Korea since taking office. The South Korean presidential office confirmed on Thursday that Rubio’s trip to Seoul is unlikely to proceed in the near future due to various circumstances on the US side, according to a news agency.
Earlier reports had suggested that Rubio’s visit was scheduled for the second week of July, but there has been no official word from Washington regarding the trip.
