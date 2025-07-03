403
Huawei organizes job fair to offer opportunities to fresh graduates
(MENAFN) Chinese tech company Huawei organized a job fair on Wednesday in Uganda, aiming to link recent university graduates with career opportunities in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.
The event, named the 2025 Campus Recruitment Program, was held at Kyambogo University in Kampala. It attracted hundreds of ICT students and new graduates under the theme “The Sky Is the Limit” and the slogan “A Better U for a Better Uganda.”
According to a Huawei Uganda representative, the company provides a structured training framework for new recruits, focusing on professional growth and career advancement.
"Huawei offers mentor coaching, where every new employee will have a one-on-one mentor after joining the company," said Julius Mugume, digital director at Huawei Uganda. "The mentor will not only arrange work for the new employee, but also help solve problems on the job, enabling a quick transition from 'campus person' to 'workplace person.'"
Sooma Mukyala Fouziya, speaking on behalf of Huawei Uganda, highlighted the company’s commitment to fostering Uganda’s tech talent by supplying young professionals with the tools and platforms they need to succeed in a dynamic industry.
"Our campus recruitment program aims to shape tomorrow's workforce by offering university finalists and fresh graduates exciting opportunities to kick-start their careers in various disciplines," she added.
Praise Atukunda, a graduate in telecommunications, expressed optimism about the program: "I think this is a great opportunity since I've completed my studies. It's encouraging to see companies like Huawei creating platforms where young people like us can connect directly with potential employers."
