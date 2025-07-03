Second Phase Of Green Growth, Job Opportunities Project Concludes In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- The second phase of the Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator project in Jordan has concluded, implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) with funding from the Danish-Arab Partnership Program.The initiative aimed to foster more sustainable growth and development for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting their transition to environmentally friendly practices and stimulating growth and sustainable job creation.Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Jordan Majida Assaf said the project was more than just a series of trainings or sessions; it served as a real platform that enabled SMEs to engage with experts, review their strategies, and build new pathways for growth, expansion, and impact."We witnessed ideas transform into action plans, a redefinition of priorities for many businesses, and remarkable professional and leadership development, a testament to the project's profound impact," Assaf added.This phase achieved tangible results by working with 22 SMEs through the "Green Growth Accelerator," where each company underwent an intensive program that included 10–12 participatory sessions and 12–14 individual mentoring sessions. The outcomes demonstrated notable leadership: 36% of these companies are led by women and 27% by youth, reflecting the project's commitment to empowering diverse groups.The phase also included an orientation day, a project showcase, and wrapped up with a networking event that helped build strong bridges between companies and expand prospects for future collaboration and partnerships.Ali Qattan, founder of one of the participating companies, stressed the importance of such training in helping a startup reach global markets, reflecting the ambition of young entrepreneurs for sustainable growth and expansion.The project reflects UNDP Jordan's ongoing efforts to support the transition toward a green economy and to facilitate decent and sustainable employment opportunities. The program places special focus on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, with a particular emphasis on empowering youth and women to play an active role in this vital transformation.