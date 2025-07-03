All Target ASE-Listed 23 Companies Submitted Annual Sustainability Reports-CEO

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra) – CEO of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), Mazen Wathaifi, said 100% of the all required 23 ASE-listed companies submitted their annual sustainability reports for 2024 within the deadline set as per the market's rules via the electronic disclosure system (XBRL).Wathaifi noted this "high" compliance rate demonstrates the extent of these companies' "commitment" to the provisions of applicable laws and regulations and reflects their keenness to observe environmental, social responsibility, and governance issues.According to the rules for sustainability reports submission, companies under the ASE20 index sample must provide the stock market with a sustainability report, in accordance with international principles and standards within 6 months of the end of their fiscal year if this document is sent seperately.However, If this structured document is't seperated, the company must submit it with the annual report within 3 months of the end of its fiscal year, the report pointed out.Wathaifi added that the ASE has circulated sustainability reports on its website, , as part of its circulars and disclosures (sustainability reports).This process aims to enhance "attractiveness" of listed companies and "transparency" and disclosure in the national capital market, particularly in relation to compliance with sustainability standards.Wathaifi stated sustainability report helps enhance knowledge of companies' performance and achievements across all levels.Additionally, he noted this step reflects the entities' "commitment" to environmental, social, and governance issues, amid the growing interest in this data among local and foreign investors, given its importance in investment decision-making processes.