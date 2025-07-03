403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia's Car Sales Plunges 27 Percent in First Half of 2025
(MENAFN) New car sales in Russia reached 546,000 during the first half of 2025, reflecting a 27% drop compared to the same period last year, according to a report issued Thursday by the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The month of June alone saw a sharp 29% drop in new car sales compared to the same period last year, the statement noted.
The Association of European Businesses (AEB), based in Russia, forecasts a further 24% decrease in car sales for the year, predicting a total of 1.25 million units sold.
Anton Alikhanov, the Minister of Industry and Trade, acknowledged on Wednesday that Russia's automotive sector is enduring a challenging period, exacerbated by high interest rates.
The onset of the war in Ukraine in 2022 led to the mass exit of Western firms from Russia, severely impacting the automotive market. As Western companies, previously dominant in the Russian car market, withdrew, sales plummeted.
However, Russia's automotive market has shown some signs of recovery, driven by increased imports of Chinese cars and ramped-up production from domestic manufacturers.
The month of June alone saw a sharp 29% drop in new car sales compared to the same period last year, the statement noted.
The Association of European Businesses (AEB), based in Russia, forecasts a further 24% decrease in car sales for the year, predicting a total of 1.25 million units sold.
Anton Alikhanov, the Minister of Industry and Trade, acknowledged on Wednesday that Russia's automotive sector is enduring a challenging period, exacerbated by high interest rates.
The onset of the war in Ukraine in 2022 led to the mass exit of Western firms from Russia, severely impacting the automotive market. As Western companies, previously dominant in the Russian car market, withdrew, sales plummeted.
However, Russia's automotive market has shown some signs of recovery, driven by increased imports of Chinese cars and ramped-up production from domestic manufacturers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment